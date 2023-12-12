Lewis Hamilton backs ‘amazing leader’ Toto Wolff after second winless season

Lewis Hamilton has been full of praise for Toto Wolff’s leadership at Mercedes, and how he has gone about trying to bring the team back towards the front of the field.

Mercedes have won one race in two seasons since Formula 1’s latest regulation reset, through George Russell in Brazil in 2022, with Hamilton having gone winless since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

While work has been going on behind the scenes to bring the team back to the front of Formula 1, Hamilton said he and Wolff have been a part of the recovery process.

Lewis Hamilton: Toto Wolff ‘hasn’t lost an ounce of his competitiveness’

Even though Mercedes finished second in the Constructors’ Championship to Red Bull this season, the distance they have to make up to the current dominant force in the sport makes 2024 no easy task for the former World Champions to recapture their past glories.

Hamilton signed to a new two-year deal with that goal in mind, with a record eighth World Championship still at the forefront of his targets.

Having worked together since arriving at Mercedes, the Briton sang the team principal’s praises for how he goes about his work at the Silver Arrows.

“I mean, Toto is an amazing leader,” Hamilton said at the FIA Prize Giving Gala when asked about Wolff’s continued influence at Mercedes, with the team looking to get back to the front.

“Obviously, I’ve known him for a long time, we joined the team at the same time and it’s been an interesting journey for both of us to both grow with the team, to see his vision grow and progress within the structure of the team.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Explained: The ingenious innovation that propelled Brawn GP title glory

Exclusive: Jos Verstappen’s wish for Max on anniversary of ‘heart attack’ 2021 Abu Dhabi race

“He hasn’t lost an ounce of his competitiveness, he is massively competitive. You see it on TV when he’s sitting at his little desk in the garage, and trying to find a balance in life of, you know, work life and family life – I think he’s done a really great job there.

“But I think just continuing to push everyone, yesterday, again, we were talking to the team together.

“He’s a very, very approachable leader. I think people can relate to him, to his emotions and just to his compassion, or his drive. He’s very understanding.

“I think it’s definitely not been easy for anybody in the team when you’re working towards something, but it’s not quite going the way you want it.

“I think there have been many lessons and I’ve been really proud to see the progress that he’s made just as an individual, as a human being as well.”

Read next: Jacques Villeneuve exclusive: ‘If all F1 drivers focused like Max Verstappen, they’d be on his level’