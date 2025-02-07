Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, has revealed that Lewis Hamilton was left “crying and laughing” after learning of the team’s deal with Adidas for the F1 2025 season.

Mercedes announced last month that they have joined forces with Adidas on a multi-year deal from F1 2025, with the apparel giants providing team kit to the Brackley-based team.

Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton disappointed to miss out on Mercedes, Adidas deal

The deal represents Adidas’ first foray into F1, having established itself as an iconic brand in other sports over the decades.

Mercedes released the first images of the team’s bold new look for F1 2025 on Thursday with drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli, as well as Wolff, modelling the team’s new clothing range.

The race overalls worn by Russell and Antonelli also appeared for the first time, featuring the instantly recognisable three-stripes pattern on the shoulder and lower leg areas.

Hamilton will not work with Adidas, having joined Mercedes’ rivals Ferrari on a multi-year contract from the F1 2025 season.

And Wolff was revealed that the seven-time World Champion was disappointed to learn that he will miss out on fronting the partnership, having voiced his admiration for the sports brand.

Wolff told Sky F1: “Lewis said that it’s probably the sports brand with the most cultural relevance.

“He had a crying and laughing [reaction], I think, knowing that we were going to Adidas.”

Hamilton’s deal with Ferrari, seeing the most decorated driver in F1 history link up with the sport’s most successful team, has been tipped to become a commercial juggernaut.

The seven-time World Champion’s first official photograph as a Ferrari driver, taken outside the house used as an office by late team founder Enzo Ferrari, became the most liked F1-related Instagram post of all time last month.

Ferrari’s share price rocketed by 10 per cent to a new record high after the signing of Hamilton was confirmed a year ago, with the team welcoming Italian bank UniCredit as a major new sponsor for F1 2025.

Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc are expected to appear in an joint event organised by Ferrari and UniCredit in Milan in early March before jetting off to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Appearing on a conference call to discuss Ferrari’s 2024 accounts, chief executive Benedetto Vigna recently described Hamilton’s arrival as “certainly good” from a marketing perspective.

Yet he insisted that success on track is the team’s priority with Hamilton, stating: “We aim to compete at the top in both the Formula 1 and endurance championships, with a reinforced team and a clear objective: to win.

“On a brand level, the arrival of Lewis is certainly good for us. It will be a good partnership with Leclerc.”

Meanwhile, Williams are reportedly closing on a new title sponsor for the F1 2025 season.

A report by a respected business publication claimed on Thursday that the team are close to a deal with Australian firm Atlassian, the company behind the Jira project management software product.

Williams will field an exciting driver linup for F1 2025, with former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz joining Alex Albon.

Sainz was forced to make way for Hamilton at Ferrari, having been informed ahead of last season that his contract would not be extended beyond F1 2024.

The Spaniard went on to enjoy the most complete season of his F1 career, claiming two victories in Australia and Mexico.

