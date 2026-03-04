Lewis Hamilton tried to do some digging after the Bahrain tests. He gave both Toto Wolff and Zak Brown a call.

However, Hamilton was unsuccessful. He got “no results” from either the Mercedes or McLaren boss, with Hamilton uncertain how Ferrari truly stacks up against the competition going into the Australian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton contacts Toto Wolff and Zak Brown for Bahrain answers

F1 2026 is a complete reset for the sport, with its smaller, lower-downforce cars, active aerodynamics and more electrified engines, which also feature an Internal Combustion Engine running on biofuel.

It is widely accepted after testing that Mercedes, McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull remains the top four. In what order, is anyone’s guess, as those teams keep hurling the favourites tag back and forth.

Mercedes is a popular pick to start out strong in F1 2026. The fact that Mercedes opted against a performance run at the end of Bahrain testing alerted former F1 driver turned pundit Jolyon Palmer.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has declared Ferrari and Mercedes the teams to beat, while Mercedes, and its engine customer Williams, were talking up the Red Bull engine’s energy deployment.

Hamilton tried to get some answers. He gave his former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, and Zak Brown, CEO of the Mercedes-powered McLaren team, a call.

“Little emerged from the tests; everyone hid with their fuel loads,” Hamilton stated to Corriere della Sera.

“I called Toto Wolff at Mercedes and Zak Brown at McLaren to try to understand what they have learned, but I got no results.

“However, I am certain of one thing: after what we went through last year, we can handle any situation.

“This team has everything it takes to win; we have to get the job done together with the fans. It’s easier said than done, but I came to Ferrari because I believed in it, and I still do.”

Hamilton has said this is “the most I’ve ever trained,” over the winter in preparation for a season, having banished the negative mindset that appeared at times during his disappointing first season with Ferrari.

2025 marked Hamilton’s first season without a podium in his entire Formula 1 career.

Ferrari set the outright pace of Bahrain testing, and turned heads with its long-run performance. Former F1 driver turned pundit Martin Brundle observed a happier Lewis Hamilton, and is backing him for a better year in F1 2026, as Hamilton resumes his hunt for that elusive, record eighth title.

