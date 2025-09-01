Having bullishly lined up on the Zandvoort grid speaking about beating McLaren in a two-pronged attack, Ferrari not only walked away from the Dutch GP with both cars in the Turn 3 wall, but Lewis Hamilton has a five-place penalty for the next race in Monza.

But rather than taking on his despondent pre-summer break attitude, the Briton says it was “tough” but there are “positives” to be had.

Lewis Hamilton: A result like today is tough to accept

Yet to secure a grand prix podium as a Ferrari driver, Hamilton went into F1’s summer break declaring he was “useless” and that Ferrari should “change driver” as he wasn’t doing the job.

But seemingly coming back with a more positive attitude, the seven-time World Champion called on Ferrari to use the strategy game to “beat” McLaren at the Dutch GP despite starting sixth and seventh with the Woking drivers on the front row of the grid.

Despite Hamilton’s bullish statement, it came to nought for Ferrari.

The Briton retired from the race when he crashed at Turn 3, binning his SF-25 as the rain fell and made the lines slippery at the banked corner, while later in the race Kimi Antonelli put his team-mate Charles Leclerc in the same wall.

A disappointing result became a double disappointment for the Italian stable, and there was more to come.

The FIA announced after the grand prix that Hamilton, who was under investigation for a yellow flag infringement during his installation laps ahead of the race, had not slowed sufficiently for double-waved yellows into the pit lane and therefore had a five-place grid penalty for Monza.

His day, and the next seven, went from bad to worse.

“A result like today is tough to accept, but there are plenty of positives I’m focusing on moving forward,” Hamilton wrote on social media.

“We made improvements with our approach, and the changes implemented are clearly showing progress. Although we’re not yet where we want to be, I’m confident we’re moving in the right direction.

“To my incredible team, I’ll leave no stone unturned to recover the points lost, and my determination to fight for us won’t waver.

“Now, it’s onwards to Monza, where our passionate Tifosi will be waiting — can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Alas, Hamilton, even if he secures pole position at Monza, won’t start from P1 given his five-place grid penalty.

But amidst his disappointment, there was one moment of excitement for the seven-time World Champion as a new driver featured on the F1 podium in Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar, a friend of Hamilton’s.

“And well done Isack Hadjar on your first podium,” said the Briton, “I’m so happy for you and your family!”

