Lewis Hamilton’s trust in Ferrari has been questioned by Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandok, who said the driver does not have full confidence in his new team.

Hamilton’s struggles with the SF-25 have been well documented but Chandhok picked up on a comment made by the Briton ahead of this weekend’s race in Montreal.

Hamilton crossed the Atlantic on the back of a poor race in Barcelona which saw him finish P7 while his team-mate Charles Leclerc was on the podium.

But the Briton alarmingly revealed he had been asked by the team not to speak of any inherent problem.

“Unfortunately, the team yesterday said they didn’t really want us to talk too much about it, but we both had issues that were hindering us massively from halfway through the race already,” he said.

“I didn’t know whether or not we had that problem, but I said on the radio that it was the worst-feeling car I’d ever had – and it truly was with that issue.

“At the end of the race, I was like, ‘jeez, I’ve never experienced something this bad for such a prolonged time through a race’. It wasn’t until after the TV interviews I got back to the engineers and we found out there was an issue.

“It was a bit of a relief to hear that because I didn’t feel so terrible afterwards.”

Those comments amongst others were highlighted by Chandhok who questioned whether Hamilton has the same trust in Ferrari as he did at his previous employer, Mercedes.

“You know what was really interesting for me yesterday?” Chandhok said on Sky Sports. “Lewis’ comments around how Ferrari set the car up for this weekend. It’s completely different to anything he recalls doing with Mercedes or the approach that he’s had in all the years coming here.

“It’s part of the process of them figuring each other out and working out their way of doing things. I always think as a driver you’ve got to be careful to just go in there and try and change too much.

“Ultimately, the engineers have the technical knowledge and understanding of how to make things work. You have to trust them, you have to have that degree of trust.

“I think that’s what going on here – to me, that just summed up that they’re still having to build that level of trust – ‘okay, I’ve done things my way for many years and it’s worked for me, but you’re doing things a different way, and now I need to figure out if we can trust that actually, your way is also going to be okay’.”

