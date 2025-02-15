Ferrari have released behind-the-scenes footage from Lewis Hamilton’s first days at Maranello, as he told team members he had been “waiting for this day forever.”

The Scuderia followed the seven-time World Champion as he underwent his seat fit, met staff members and went out for his first test at Fiorano, along with previously unseen footage of his reaction to seeing Ferrari’s in-house test track.

Behind-the-scenes Lewis Hamilton footage revealed in first Ferrari days

On a video posted on Ferrari’s YouTube channel, the Scuderia followed Hamilton as he was toured around their Maranello base, spoke to new team-mate Charles Leclerc as well as Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman, who makes his full-season debut with Haas in 2025.

In touring Ferrari’s offices, Hamilton said: “I’ve been waiting for this day forever, so I’m really, really happy. I’m excited to meet everybody, I can’t wait to start – let’s get going.”

He undertook a seat fit in the famous red overalls for the first time and, upon emerging in his new look, was told he was ‘looking good’ and replied with a smile: “It’s good, no? First time in red. Feels good.”

When told later he looked good in red, he smiled again and added: “It’s so sick!”

The following day, he arrived at Fiorano for his first test in a 2023 Ferrari, and was stood on the track and took in his surroundings on a foggy morning, eventually driving 30 laps on the day.

Reflecting on the moment, he said: “I can’t believe it. So I ran this track, I did three laps yesterday in the morning [prior to the test, ed.], it was great.

“I’ve seen photos of this. When I was running down to the hairpin and I was looking back, I was like ‘Oh my God’, it hit me in waves.

“It’s been such a dream to come here and have this experience, it’s amazing. I’ve got my dad here and my two mums, and it’s been a long, long way. I feel like, well – it’s the first day of work but first day of school.”

With further footage showing him learning the dials on the Ferrari steering wheel and eventually driving around the circuit, a previously unheard team radio was broadcast of his feedback, which was simply: “Wow, that was amazing.”

Hamilton has since taken in more test running with Ferrari at Barcelona, first in another TPC outing before a Pirelli tyre test, and official pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain from 26-28 February.

