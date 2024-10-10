‘Vatican’ place reserved for Lewis Hamilton if one key Ferrari condition met

Guenther Steiner joked that Lewis Hamilton “will end up in the Vatican” if he can bring title success back to Ferrari, when he makes the move to the Scuderia.

Hamilton will head to Ferrari in 2025 in one of the most high-profile driver moves in recent memory, ending his long association with Mercedes in the process.

Guenther Steiner sees Lewis Hamilton ‘motivation’ to succeed at Ferrari

Ferrari has been without a title since the 2008 Constructors’ Championship, and Hamilton’s arrival brings about a union of the sport’s most successful team and its most statistically successful driver in terms of race victories.

Steiner acknowledged Hamilton’s place in the pantheons of the sport is already secured, though added that his move to Ferrari may be borne of a desire to not just become a driver for the Scuderia, but to add to what he has already achieved in Formula 1.

“I think he wants to try to do the magic, to bring Ferrari back to winning championships and that, I think is his drive,” Steiner said on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“I obviously haven’t spoken with him about it, but I can see that was his motivation to go there, try to bring it back.

“’I’m a GOAT [greatest of all time, ed.] anyway, you know, I won seven championships. What more can I do?’

“I must say this, I can win my eighth, maybe, if you’re doing a good job at Ferrari. If I win my eighth, or win a championship for Ferrari, the guy will end up in the Vatican!”

“I think Ferrari without Formula 1 is not Ferrari, and Formula 1 without Ferrari is not Formula 1,” Steiner added.

“I think it’s just this magic which this Prancing Horse carries, and if you have the chance to be part of it as a driver, and he’s a good position, he’s very close with Fred Vasseur.

“They know each other, they won a lot in the junior formulas, Lewis and Fred with his team.

“They’re very close, and I think they try to do something together and, if they achieve it, it must be pretty cool for both of them.”

