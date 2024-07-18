Lewis Hamilton’s W15 underwent random testing after the British Grand Prix with “all inspected components” passing the FIA’s tests.

At the last round of the championship in Silverstone, Hamilton secured his first F1 Grand Prix victory in 945 days as the Briton kept his nerve in the face of a charging Max Verstappen to claim his first race win since 2021.

Lewis Hamilton’s W15 passed the FIA inspection

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff called it an “honest” win.

Although it wasn’t the first of Mercedes’ 2024 campaign with George Russell P1 a week earlier in the Hungary, the team boss said after Silverstone: We have an honest win.

“We had the real pace, we had George and Lewis in the lead and, in almost all conditions, we had the real pace, we were there.”

And there they were, Hamilton’s W15 passing not only passing the standard post-race legality checks but also the more extensive FIA check.

After every Grand Prix, all 20 cars undergo post-race legality checks while one of the top ten is randomly chosen for a close inspection, a test that was introduced back in 2021 to augment the FIA’s existing processes.

After Silverstone, it was Hamilton’s W15.

The FIA report read: “After the race of the British GP, car number 44 was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspections.

“Subject to these physical inspections were the complete ICE air intake system including a thorough physical inspection of the engine plenum and the charge air cooler as well as all sensors related to the system, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units.

“All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2024 Formula One Technical Regulations.”

Whether Mercedes, two from two can continue their race-winning run in Hungary remains to be seen.

“We head into the upcoming double header with momentum,” said Wolff. “We have continued to make progress with the W15 in recent races. That has led to headline results in Austria and Silverstone.

“However, we know we don’t yet have a car that can challenge for victories every weekend.

“The team is working hard to bring more steps of performance that we hope will enable us to do that. Those efforts will continue over the next two races and right up until shutdown.”

