Lewis Hamilton admits early Mercedes exit wish after surprise radio message

Quizzed on a message which he delivered on Mercedes team radio after the Brazilian GP, Lewis Hamilton admitted that he wanted to quit in that moment.

Hamilton has experienced some impressive highs this season, his final with Mercedes before heading for Ferrari, such as his record-extending ninth British Grand Prix victory, while he added a second win of the season to his tally at Spa. However, there have been lows, including dropping out in Q1 in Austin and spinning out in the early stages of the race.

Lewis Hamilton ‘didn’t really want to come back’

Brazil was also a rough weekend for Hamilton as he exited at the Q1 stage, recovering to P10 in the race to take away a single point. And his radio message to Mercedes after the race hinted it could have been his last with the team.

“If this is the last time I get to perform, it was a shame it wasn’t great but (I am) grateful for you,” he said.

Asked by the media about that message ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton admitted that the thought of leaving Mercedes with three rounds left to go was in his mind in that moment.

“In the moment, that’s how I felt,” he confirmed.

“I didn’t really want to come back after that weekend.

“But, I think that’s only natural, you know. It’s frustrating when you have a season like this, which I’m pretty sure I won’t have again, or at least I’ll work towards not having again.

“Yeah, it just wasn’t a great feeling in that moment, but I’m here, I’m standing strong and I’m going to give it absolutely everything for these last few races.”

Formula 1 went into a three-week break between Brazil and this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, which kicks off the final triple-header to see F1 2024 – and Hamilton’s Mercedes career – to its conclusion.

And it provided a welcome respite for Hamilton.

“I’ve had an amazing last week with lots of really great projects I’m working on, with the ‘F1’ movie,” Hamilton told the media including PlanetF1.com.

“There’s a lot going on. Obviously, I’ve got a collection here with Tyler, The Creator. That’s what makes those things important, to be able to rebound from weekends like [Brazil].

“Heat of the moment, sure – I’d much rather be on the beach, chilling. I don’t need to do this.

“But I’m here, and I love this job still. I’m here to absolutely give it my all these last few races, and finish out strong, and that was always the plan.”

Hamilton will find Charles Leclerc on the other side of the garage upon making the move to Ferrari from F1 2025.

