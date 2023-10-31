Lewis Hamilton shares RB20 information with Mercedes building ‘a great car’

Although Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes will build a “great car” next season, he’s wary of reports of Red Bull’s evolution plan.

Having designed what is without a doubt the best car on the grid the past two seasons, Red Bull have won 35 of the last 41 Grands Prix, along with back-to-back championship doubles.

In sharp contrast, Mercedes have just one race win and have found themselves fighting Ferrari for the runner-up position in the standings with Red Bull off in the distance.

Lewis Hamilton wary Red Bull’s 2024 gains could negate Mercedes’ progress

And Red Bull’s rivals could still be facing another season, maybe two, of pain.

Not only has Red Bull’s success given them room to begin working on their 2024 car earlier than the rest, but their budget cap penalty, which was imposed on October 26 last season, has now expired meaning they can use their full ATR allowance.

And at a time when more teams, Haas being the latest, are embracing the Red Bull downwash philosophy, it’s the Milton Keynes squad who has the better and more in-depth understanding of the concept.

All in all, it has former team boss Eddie Jordan revealing to TalkSPORT that “Adrian [Newey] tells me that he feels that the evolution of what they’ve got at the moment is going to be so difficult for anyone to catch up with.”

It has Hamilton concerned that Red Bull’s 2024 gains could negate Mercedes’ progress.

“I have total faith in the team,” he said after his runner-up result at the Mexican Grand Prix. “I know we can build a great car. We haven’t for the past two years but we can build a great car.

“There are a lot of engineers, no one wants to copy anybody they want to find their own way, we are progressing.

“But I’ve heard that Red Bull are progressing as well.”

Hamilton ‘wasn’t expecting’ a strong showing in Mexico

Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix was Mercedes’ second race with their upgraded floor and once again the W14 showed good pace.

Hamilton was second at the line despite having started sixth, passing both Ferraris to finish runner-up to Max Verstappen.

“Honestly, I just wasn’t expecting that,” he said. “It’s just always a great feeling when you are putting one foot in front of the other and you are progressing.

“The weekend had been difficult compared to the last race where we just kind of hit the ground running. This weekend I was really really digging deep to try and get the setup right and I think we did a great job, and then qualifying was a little tricky.

“Obviously to be far behind the Ferrari, we need to finish ahead of them to keep the Constructors, so that’s what I was pushing for.

“To have progressed so well, throughout the early phase of the race and then be challenging for a podium and then second place. It’s amazing. I’m really happy with the race.”

With three races remaining, Mercedes are 22 points ahead of Ferrari in the race to finish second in the Constructors’ Championship.

