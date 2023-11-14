Lewis Hamilton’s ‘wild’ Las Vegas prediction as ‘mad’ weekend looms

Lewis Hamilton is approaching Las Vegas with an “open mind” although he did predict a “mad” weekend in store for Formula 1.

Formula 1 arrives at the world famous Las Vegas Strip this weekend and does so with an enormous amount of anticipation for the event.

But while some have raised doubts about the actual racing, seven-time World Champion Hamilton is going in with an “open mind.”

Lewis Hamilton ready for ‘mad’ Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 returns to the city for the first time in 39 years but instead of a casino car park, the racing this time around will be taking place on one of the most famous roads in the world, the Las Vegas Strip.

There is plenty of expectation for the event, not least for the off-track show with Vegas known as the entertainment capital of the world, and one man who is looking forward to that atmosphere is Hamilton.

“I don’t understand how we’re going to move around that place,” he said with a smile to Sky Sports.

“I don’t know how I’m going to get from the track to the hotel. It’s going to be such a compact spot, so many people, but I think it’s going to be a wild experience.

“I think the best thing is just to go with an open mind, not having any judgement, [any] predetermined ideas of what it’s going to be like and just take it all in when you get there.

“Driving in that light, I’m going to feel like I’m in the Casino movie.”

Hamilton was also quick to show his admiration for the entirety of the US, saying it had something for everyone.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Seven quirky Las Vegas facts ahead of F1’s newest adventure

Revealed: The contract status of every single race on the F1 2023 calendar

“People are going to be coming in from all over and it’s great that each city here in America gives us a different atmosphere,” the 38-year-old said.

“But the one thing is that they’ve got amazing fans, hardcore sporting fans in the United States.

“It’s such a huge place and there’s just something for everyone there. Like if you want to be in the mountains, you want to be in the countryside, you want to be in the city…you’ve got the coolest city ever in New York and Vegas, which is kind of a big, big playground for adults.

“It’s going to be mad. It’s going to be interesting to see how you can stay focused.”

Read next: Lando Norris at 24 – Life at Red Bull or McLaren legacy should be an easy choice