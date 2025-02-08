Lewis Hamilton to ‘win everything’ in bold Ferrari timeline prediction

Former Williams and McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Lewis Hamilton will take time to adjust to Ferrari, but once he does and if the car is up to scratch, he “is going to win everything.”

Hamilton has undertaken his first factory visit and tests as a Ferrari driver after his long-anticipated move from Mercedes, with only five weeks to go until he and the rest of the Formula 1 grid will start the season again.

Lewis Hamilton given ‘win everything’ prediction ahead of Ferrari debut

The seven-time World Champion’s move to Ferrari has been the subject of much intrigue up and down the paddock, after 12 seasons and six of his seven titles to date having been won at Mercedes.

He made the switch having long harboured an ambition to drive for Ferrari, with this being the first time in his Formula 1 career he will have driven without Mercedes power.

Hamilton will be up against a younger but still experienced driver within Ferrari in Charles Leclerc, and seven-time Grand Prix winner Montoya predicted it will take time for the Briton to settle in at Maranello.

Once he does, however, he believes Hamilton will have the capacity to overcome his team-mate and potentially the rest of the field.

“Lewis is mature enough to appreciate that in the short-term he is going to struggle a little bit, learning the Ferrari thing,” Montoya told Instant Casino.

Analysis: Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari from Mercedes for F1 2025

👉 Lewis Hamilton now finally has a chance to escape the ghosts of Abu Dhabi 2021

👉 Four reasons why Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari makes so much sense

“Charles is going to feel like he’s got the upper hand. But give it about six or seven races, and if the car is competitive, Lewis is going to win everything.”

After taking in two TPC [Testing of a Previous Car] outings with Ferrari alongside tyre testing with Pirelli, Hamilton posted on social media that he is “feeling right at home” with the Scuderia.

His next on-track outing will come with Leclerc as Ferrari shake down their 2025 challenger, the SF-25, for the first time in a behind-closed-doors run at Ferrari’s in-house test track, Fiorano, after their official car launch.

Read next: The Mercedes engine theory behind Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari crash