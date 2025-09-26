Lewis Hamilton ‘would give anything’ for this Ferrari boost which is not coming

In what has been a challenging first season in Ferrari red for Lewis Hamilton, an upgrade for their SF-25 car is something he “would give anything” for right now.

Alas, Hamilton is not going to get his wish, with the SF-25 in its final form. The full focus for Ferrari is already on F1 2026 and nailing the new regulations.

Lewis Hamilton not getting desired Ferrari upgrade

The summer break was a crucial reset period for Hamilton, after an underwhelming first half-season with Ferrari which sparked rumours over his F1 future. While Hamilton has returned from the shutdown more competitive, returning to the pace of teammate Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in general has struggled for results.

A P4 for Leclerc in Monza is as good as it has got since F1 2025 resumed. Hamilton, despite his improvement, has not finished higher than sixth.

“If we qualify better, we’re going to be in a much better position to race,” Hamilton pointed out as he spoke after finishing the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in eighth.

But, what Hamilton desperately wants is an upgrade for the Ferrari challenger. He is not going to get it.

Across the grid, focus has migrated to next season with new chassis and engine regulations on the way.

The cars are due to become slightly smaller under the FIA’s ‘nimble car’ concept, and 30 kilograms lighter. The Pirelli tyres will become 25 millimeters narrower at the front and 30mm at the rear.

The Drag Reduction System [DRS] will be axed, with active aerodynamics embraced on the front and rear wings.

Meanwhile, the engines will features a far greater electrical power output from 2026, more than double compared to the current units. The internal combustion engine will run on fully sustainable biofuel next season.

“I would give anything for an upgrade,” said Hamilton “but obviously, we don’t have that, to focus on next year’s car.

“So, we just have to do better in optimising and execution.”

How the 2026 Formula 1 season is shaping up

While Leclerc has made the podium five times this season, Hamilton is waiting for his first such achievement as a Ferrari driver.

Asked how important he deems it to score a podium in 2025, Hamilton replied: “It would be nice, but it’s not really going to change much for me.”

Judging by Hamilton’s stance on the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix, he does not anticipate such a result to arrive there.

Hamilton is a four-time winner of the Singapore GP, and unleashed that iconic pole lap around Marina Bay in 2018.

Asked what he is expecting going into Singapore, Hamilton bluntly replied: “Not much. It’s not the most exciting of races.

“So, qualifying again is going to be everything, and then, I hope it rains or something there, so that at least it will make it a little bit interesting.”

With seven rounds to go, Hamilton sits sixth in the Drivers’ Championship standings, 44 points behind Leclerc.

