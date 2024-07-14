Returning to the top step of the podium after two-and-a-half years at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton has “still got everything that he needs to run at the top”.

That verdict comes from his father Anthony Hamilton, who was in attendance to see his son make Silverstone history with a record ninth British Grand Prix, father and son sharing an emotional embrace following the achievement.

Lewis Hamilton still has all the tools to be at front of F1 grid

Having not won a Grand Prix since Saudi Arabia 2021, Hamilton opened up on the self-doubt and exit thoughts which had crept into his mind since the controversial conclusion to his title battle that year with Max Verstappen.

“After such a difficult 2021, just trying to continue to come back but we as a team had a difficult time,” he told Sky F1. “There were so many thoughts and doubts in my mind along the way to the point at times I wanted to not continue.

“To arrive and continue to get up and continue to try and finally succeed is the greatest feeling I can remember having.

“There have definitely been days between 2021 and here where I didn’t feel like I was good enough or I was going to get back to where I am today.

“But the important thing is I had great people around me, continuing to support me. My team, every time I turned up and saw them putting in the effort, that really encouraged me to do the same thing.

“Otherwise, my fans, when I see them around the world, they have been so supportive. So a big, big thank you to everybody.”

When speaking with F1TV, his father Anthony was asked about this self-doubt from Lewis, which he felt was only natural.

But, he made his belief clear that Lewis has “still got everything that he needs to run at the top”, with Silverstone the timely reminder of that.

More key Lewis Hamilton talking points

👉 10 biggest sports deals in history: Where does Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari salary rank?

👉 Lewis Hamilton car collection: Take a closer look at his incredible private garage

Asked how hard it has been for Lewis to pick himself back up through that winless run, Anthony replied: “He’s done that on his own, and for sure he questions himself like we all do occasionally.

“You question yourself and you question whether you’re still good enough, young enough, strong enough.

“The thing is, I know Lewis, and as far as I’m concerned he’s still got everything that he needs to run at the top, and sometimes you just need reminding about that. But he knows he’s got it, and what a huge confidence boost for him today.”

The 2024 British Grand Prix was Hamilton’s last home race with Mercedes, as he prepares to join Ferrari next season.

Read next: Carlos Sainz receives clear F1 2025 advice as Mercedes and Red Bull rumours rubbished