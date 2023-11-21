Lewis Hamilton’s first Mercedes sold for sky-high price at Las Vegas auction

Lewis Hamilton’s first Mercedes car has become one of the most expensive F1 vehicles ever sold after it fetched a whopping £15.1 million.

The W4 was the first car Hamilton would drive when he joined the team in 2013 and this particular chassis was the one that earned Hamilton his first win with the Silver Arrows.

But it is no longer in Mercedes’ possession with it selling at a Las Vegas auction for a figure of over $18 million.

Lewis Hamilton beats Michael Schumacher in car auction stakes

The chassis number 4 powered Hamilton to victory in Budapest and went under the hammer during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend with auctioneers RM Sotheby’s initially predicting it could fetch up to $15 million.

But that number was topped with the winning bid being $18,815,000 (£15.1 million), making it the second most expensive F1 car ever sold.

As for what holds the number one spot that is in fact another Mercedes with Juan Manuel Fangio’s’ 1954 Mercedes W196R setting the gold standard of £19.6m in 2013.

Hamilton has however pipped one of his heroes in Michael Schumacher whose Ferrari F2003 sold for £10.7m in 2022.

As well as Hamilton’s W4, there were other pieces of F1 memorabilia on offer including a signed 2003 Schumacher Ferrari suit which fetched $102,000. A Lando Norris promo helmet went for $10,800.

Hamilton’s friend Tom Brady was also represented with the final jersey of his NFL career selling for $1,391,000.

RM Sotheby’s global head of private sales Shelby Myers said Mercedes proved hard to beat when it came ao appear.

“In the world of automotive greatness, few marques match the allure of the Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows,” RM Sotheby’s global head of private sales Shelby Myers said.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: Top 10 most expensive F1 cars ever to be sold at auction

F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

“The Mercedes W196, which sold for $29.6 million, remains the most valuable Formula 1 car ever sold. However, it’s the Mercedes-Benz Uhlenhaut Coupé that fetched $142 million, cementing the Silver Arrows’ place in history books as one of the world’s most valuable and recognisable brands.

“Driven by Formula 1’s most successful driver and sporting icon, Lewis Hamilton, this car delivered his very first win in a Mercedes-Benz, signalling the beginning of the marque’s most dominant period: the Hamilton Mercedes-Benz dynasty. This pairing can only be compared to Jordan and the Bulls, Brady and the Patriots, or Messi and Argentina.

“Given the unparalleled lineage and being the sole example outside of Mercedes-Benz’s origination publicly available, the pairing of Lewis and the W04 elevates it beyond just a Formula 1 car. This undeniable piece could emerge as one of the most coveted collectibles in the foreseeable future.”

Read next: Las Vegas Grand Prix – Hit or miss? The verdict is in on F1’s huge showpiece race