Lewis Hamilton’s three-race warning; WRC star to attempt F1 career? – round-up
As we gear up for the incoming Formula 1 season, the F1 news headlines are coming in hot and fast.
Today, we’re looking at some predictions for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move, and the likelihood of a WRC legend to move to Formula 1.
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton has three races to get up to speed at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton will have a maximum of three races to get up to speed at Ferrari at the start of the F1 2025 season.
That is the claim of Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle, who believes the seven-time World Champion has “already” shown that he is worth a reported $57million salary at Ferrari.
F1 news: Kalle Rovanpera is looking for an F1 career
Multiple WRC champion and one-time Red Bull F1 tester Kalle Rovanpera could step away from rallying this year to pursue a career in Formula 1.
That is the claim of respected rally reporter David Evans, who has raised fresh doubts over Rovanpera’s motivation to compete in the World Rally Championship.
F1 news: McLaren are going wild with its F1 2025 challenger
Heading into the F1 2025 season, Ferrari and McLaren are easily the favorites when it comes to the Constructors’ Championship — but both are planning some major revisions from last year’s machine.
And on McLaren’s end, a new report has emerged suggesting that the Woking-based team’s alterations are set to be ‘very significant.’
F1 news: Red Bull junior set to become super license eligible
Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad will become eligible for an FIA Super Licence with one more win in his current winter series.
The British-Swedish racer headed to New Zealand this winter, to race in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship with the aim of securing an FIA Super Licence.
