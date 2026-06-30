Further untelevised team radio messages from the Austrian Grand Prix after a team orders drama between Racing Bulls drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

Racing Bulls’ impressive start to the F1 2026 season continued in Austria, where Lawson and Lindblad recorded a third consecutive double-points finish by finishing ninth and 10th respectively.

Further Liam Lawson team radio emerges from Austrian GP

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The result strengthened the team’s grip on sixth place in the constructors’ standings, with Racing Bulls holding a 23-point lead over Haas after eight races.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Monday, Lawson and Lindblad were involved in a team orders drama on Sunday at the Red Bull Ring.

Lawson had been reassured that his teammate would not attack him while the pair were managing tyres and brake temperatures.

However, Lindblad overtook his teammate at Turn 4, with Lawson telling the team: “Last time I’m f**king listening, man.”

Analysis: Austrian Grand Prix

Austrian GP conclusions: Desperate Russell, Verstappen future, Newey’s Aston vision

Austrian GP 2026 driver ratings: Hamilton challenge fades as Verstappen ups the ante

Lawson went on to reclaim the place before the chequered flag, eventually crossing the line one position ahead of Lindblad for the third race in succession.

Further untelevised team radio messages from Austria have revealed how Alan Permane, the Racing Bulls team principal, urged Lawson to keep his calm at the end of the race.

The full exchange on the cooldown lap went as follows:

Alexandre Iliopoulos (Lawson race engineer): “Liam, P9. Very well done.”

Lawson: “Yeah, very good job everyone.”

Iliopoulos: “Well done. We maximised everything.”

Permane: “Liam, it’s Alan.”

Lawson: “Copy, Alan.”

Permane: “Be cool. Yeah? We’ll sort it out. Don’t worry. Be cool.”

Lawson: “Yeah, copy.”

Addressing the team orders incident after the race on Sunday, Lawson told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “We had a strategy and executed it in the first stint.

“I was told to manage brakes and that I wouldn’t be attacked, and then I was.

“I just made sure to stay close in that second stint and made the pass again after the stop.”

Asked if the matter is likely to be discussed behind the scenes, he replied: “Probably.”

Lawson was also heard reporting a fire on his car in the opening laps, revealing that the brakes were causing concern.

He said: “Just the first few laps with very, very hot brakes and it was just coming through the cockpit.

“It settled down after that and from there it was all good.

“I’m happy. We had a good – great – day. I think, with all the top teams finishing, that’s really the maximum I can do.”

Meanwhile, Lindblad admitted that he was prepared for Lawson to use an undercut strategy to retake the position.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media: “I kind of saw that coming. I thought they were going to do that.

“But that’s fine. It doesn’t really matter.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Adrian Newey lifts lid on health issues after Aston Martin absence