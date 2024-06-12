Liam Lawson makes key F1 2025 admission as two Red Bull options close

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson admitted he doesn’t know where he slots into the F1 2025 driver market at the moment, “and if I do at all.”

Lawson, who acts as third driver for both Red Bull and sister team RB, had been one of the favourites for a full-time seat in the Red Bull stable in 2025, but only one seat now remains after Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda both signed contract extensions in the past week.

The New Zealander impressed in a five-race stint last season while deputising for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, scoring points in Singapore as he showed his credentials at short notice.

With Ricciardo having signed for the full 2024 campaign by the time the Japanese Grand Prix came around last year, this left Lawson on the sidelines at Red Bull, albeit with credit in the bank after strong performances for his first Formula 1 starts.

But with Yuki Tsunoda continuing for another year at Red Bull’s sister team and both seats now sewn up at the ‘senior’ team, and Ricciardo having scored his first points of the season last time out in Canada, Lawson’s options within his current team may be short if the Australian is retained.

Regarding his own future, he remains bullish about looking to get onto the grid on a full-time basis, however.

Where could Liam Lawson fit into the F1 2025 driver market picture?

“If I had the answer to that, then I’d probably be in the car right now, so I have no idea,” Lawson told talkSPORT when asked if he’s likely to be on the grid in the F1 2025 season.

“Obviously, everything’s changing at the moment. There’s a lot of drivers moving around so, at the moment, I don’t really know where I slot into that, and if I do at all, but it’s something that I’m working towards every single day at the moment.”

When asked where his priorities may lie if and when he does make it onto the grid, Lawson said his first aim remains to stay within Red Bull if he can.

If such a move does not materialise, however, he admitted he is willing to look elsewhere.

“Honestly, at the end of the day, obviously, I would love to be with Red Bull in Formula 1,” he said.

“They’re the strongest team at the moment and I’ve been with them now, for this is my sixth year with Red Bull.

“So if I could choose, I would love to be with Red Bull, but obviously if there’s no seat there, my goal is Formula 1, so that could be anywhere.”

