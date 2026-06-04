Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson says he would “sign something right now” to remain with the team for the F1 2027 season if the decision belonged to him.

Lawson is in his second full season in Formula 1 in F1 2026 after a rollercoaster first campaign in 2025.

Liam Lawson would sign F1 2027 contract ‘right now’

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The New Zealander was forced to wait until the final week of the season to learn that he would remain with Racing Bulls for 2026.

Lawson has enjoyed an encouraging start to the new season, recording a best finish of seventh place in both China and Canada as well as coming home ninth in Japan.

The 24-year-old sits 11 points ahead of teammate Arvid Lindblad, the only rookie driver on the F1 2026 grid.

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Ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, the sixth race of the season, Lawson has insisted that it is too early to think about plans for F1 2027.

Yet he conceded that he would sign “right now” if offered a contract extension by Racing Bulls.

Asked if he is starting to think about his 2027 plans, Lawson told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “No.

“It’s definitely early at the moment to talk about it.

“But at the moment I’m just focused on trying to get the consistency we’ve had from the first part of the year and carry that through the rest of the year.”

Put to him that he will not want to once again wait until December to know his plans for next year, he replied: “Yeah, but it’s not my choice either!

“If it was my decision, I’d sign something right now for next year, but it depends on a lot of things.

“And right now, on that side I’m just focused on keeping the consistency for the rest of the year.”

Red Bull is renowned for providing opportunities to emerging drivers having brought the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo into F1 over the last two decades.

F2 driver Nikola Tsolov is currently the most senior driver in Red Bull’s junior pool and the one most likely to emerge as a threat to Lawson’s seat for F1 2027.

The Bulgarian currently occupies third place in the F2 standings having won the Australia feature race and the Miami sprint so far this season.

Tsolov, 19, trails F2 championship leader Gabriele Mini by 22 points entering the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Lawson’s former Racing Bulls teammate Yuki Tsunoda also remains attached to the team having been demoted to a reserve role by Red Bull for F1 2026.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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