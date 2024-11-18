Liam Lawson reveals father backlash over controversial Sergio Perez spat

Liam Lawson revealed that his dad told him off after the young Kiwi was shown giving the middle finger to Sergio Perez in Mexico.

Lawson is building quite the rivalry with Perez in his brief stint in F1 as both drivers tried their best to get one over the other, but it appears Lawson’s dad thinks his son went too far.

Liam Lawson receives telling off from his dad after Sergio Perez-aimed gesture

Liam Lawson may be a 22-year-old Formula 1 driver but it appears even that does not spare you from a telling off from your dad if he thinks you are in the wrong.

After Lawson was shown giving Perez the middle finger during the Mexican Grand Prix, it was his dad who told him that was not on.

“My dad told me off, yeah, as my dad has done many times over the years,” he told TFN. “[I’m] very fortunate to have someone like my dad who has played a massive role in, obviously, raising me as a man, but also as a driver, growing up and trying to be professional in the sport.

“And he’s kept me very grounded, I would say, and that’s been something that he’s done since I was a kid. So, you know, he wasn’t impressed with that and I completely understand why. And obviously, as I said, it’s not something I should have done, and I’ll learn from [it].”

Lawson has ruffled a few feathers since being put in the VCARB seat with Fernando Alonso first being the one to criticise him followed by Perez in subsequent races.

The New Zealander has insisted he does not go out of his way to crash into others but also said he is not in F1 to make friends.

“Obviously my goal is not to go out and make enemies of anybody,” Lawson said ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo.

“I’m not trying to cause any issues or anything like that. At the same time, I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to win – that’s what I’m focused on doing.”

Lawson has just three races left to convince Red Bull that he deserves an extension into next season but the team’s reported interest in Franco Colapinto does raise questions over what will happen to Lawson.

Right now, Lawson is the only driver of the four Red Bull pilots without a deal next year and his replacement of Daniel Ricciardo from Austin onwards was seen as an audition to stay in VCARB next season.

