‘Faster than Fernando Alonso’ – Liam Lawson names F1 hopeful who ‘deserves a seat’

Red Bull F1 2025 signing Liam Lawson is convinced that Felipe Drugovich “deserves a seat” on the grid having proved himself “faster than Fernando Alonso” in practice outings for Aston Martin.

Red Bull announced last week that Lawson is to become Max Verstappen’s new team-mate for the F1 2025 season after Sergio Perez vacated his seat.

Liam Lawson notes Felipe Drugovich ‘faster than Fernando Alonso’

His promotion to Red Bull’s senior team sees Lawson land one of the most coveted seats in F1 after just 11 appearances for the Racing Bulls (previously AlphaTauri/VCARB) junior outfit spread across the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

Lawson will be one of six drivers – along with Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Oliver Bearman (Haas), Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi F1), Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) and Jack Doohan (Alpine) – entering their first full season next year.

With the likes of Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen bowing out at the end of F1 2024, the emergence of so many young drivers marks a generational shift in the sport.

Will Liam Lawson last at Red Bull?

👉 Revealed: The six drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2025 season

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2025 grid?

Despite winning the prestigious F2 (previously GP2) title in 2022, Drugovich has struggled to find a permanent seat on the grid over recent years, acting as reserve driver to Alonso and Lance Stroll at Aston Martin.

The 24-year-old Brazilian made two FP1 appearances last season, measuring up well against Stroll in Mexico before marginally outpacing two-time World Champion Alonso in first practice in Abu Dhabi.

Lawson believes it is “crazy” that Drugovich, who was reportedly on Audi F1’s shortlist for next season before the Swiss-based team signed Bortoleto, is yet to find a race seat in F1.

And he pointed to the Aston Martin reserve’s performances in practice as evidence that he is worthy of a permanent place on the grid.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Lawson said: “It’s crazy that he’s out.

“If anyone deserves a seat now, it’s Drugovich. He certainly deserves a seat.

“He was faster than Lance Stroll in FP1 at last year’s Abu Dhabi GP and finished the session in third position. And in 2024 he was also faster than Fernando Alonso in practice.”

Lawson’s comments come after the Racing Bulls driver was embroiled in a war of words with Alonso after replacing Daniel Ricciardo for the final six races of F1 2024.

Alonso branded Lawson “an idiot” after an aggressive defensive move during the United States Grand Prix sprint, with the pair seen in animated conversation in parc ferme at the end of the race.

In the main qualifying session a few hours later, Alonso was caught weaving behind Lawson as the drivers exited the pit lane before overtaking his rival on the approach to the first corner.

Lawson claimed after the session that Alonso “said he would screw me” in an act of revenge for their clash in the sprint.

The New Zealander was later heard criticising Alonso for blocking him during qualifying in Qatar.

However, Lawson was quickly informed that Stroll was the Aston Martin driver in his way on that occasion.

Lawson also felt the wrath of a number of other established drivers during his F1 2024 cameo, with the 22-year-old caught waving his middle finger at Perez during a battle in Mexico.

In the same race, winner Carlos Sainz was heard demanding a penalty for Lawson over team radio after the youngster failed to obey blue flags.

PlanetF1.com revealed after his clash with Perez that Lawson waited around to apologise directly to Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, after the race in Mexico.

Lawson also made the point of apologising to Bottas following their collision in Qatar, explaining that he had intentionally spun his car at Turn 1 to avoid hitting the outgoing Sauber driver harder than he did.

Read next: Why Red Bull promoted Liam Lawson over Yuki Tsunoda