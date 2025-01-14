Liam Lawson said he “didn’t intend on p***ing Fernando Alonso off” at the United States Grand Prix, when the two got close together in Austin.

Lawson was called an “idiot” by the Aston Martin driver while they were racing in the Sprint, with Alonso then moving ahead of Lawson on track in qualifying as the New Zealander claimed Alonso said he would “screw me” in his efforts over one lap.

Liam Lawson on Fernando Alonso: ‘I didn’t intend on p***ing him off’

The United States Grand Prix marked Lawson’s return to the grid in 2024, as he was brought back into the cockpit at VCARB to replace Daniel Ricciardo.

He explained this left him “in a unique position”, whereby he had the opportunity to effectively audition for a seat in 2025, so looked to make the most of the opportunity available to him.

Lawson admitted at the time he was unsure why Alonso had misgivings over their on-track battle, given they were racing for 16th in the Sprint in Austin.

They met again in the race on the Sunday, but joked “he was actually nice” in that battle – with Lawson going on to finish inside the points on his first race back.

He admitted he had no intention of getting on the wrong side of the two-time World Champion, and simply raced him how he would race anybody else – while aware of the need to impress in his situation.

“I think I went in there obviously in a unique position,” Lawson said while attending the opening round of the Formula Regional Oceania Championship, via stuff.co.nz.

“I had six races that I knew I was going to get, and that was my stint to prove that I was worthy of an F1 seat, whether that was in VCARB or Red Bull. That was all I had the opportunity for.

More on Red Bull in Formula 1

👉 Inside Red Bull: Christian Horner and the other major players in Red Bull’s hierarchy

👉 F1 team principals’ rich list: Net worth figures revealed for Wolff, Horner and more

“These guys have raced – especially Fernando, he’s raced a long time – so I went in there and made the most of every single lap that I drove in the car.

“I didn’t intend on p***ing him off, but obviously I just raced him how I race people, and it did that. So, yeah, I just tried to make the most of it.”

Lawson impressed enough in his short stint to be rewarded with a Red Bull seat for the F1 2025 season alongside Max Verstappen, though that moment with Alonso earned him criticism from fans on social media.

The 22-year-old does not see himself as having differed in his approach in combat, however, though admitted he is still learning at every opportunity.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve changed at all,” he said, “maybe I wasn’t on TV enough before or something like that, I don’t know, but basically this is how I’ve always raced, and especially with the pathway to F1, quite often it feels unfair, and I’ve always had to make the most of every opportunity.

“I’ve been extremely lucky with the timing of everything, so I went in there and raced exactly how I feel like I always have, and maybe knowing that extra bit of pressure, knowing what was on the line, maybe that obviously sparked a few more of my not-so-finest moments.

“But obviously I’m always learning as well, and I learn from those.”

Read next: The F1 driver who played a surprise role in Christian Horner to Red Bull move