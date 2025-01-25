Liam Lawson begins ‘exciting’ Red Bull journey with first F1 2025 factory visit

Liam Lawson took in a visit to the Red Bull factory for the first time as a race driver with the team, as he gets set to partner Max Verstappen.

Lawson made the rounds at Milton Keynes as he spoke to team members with whom he is already familiar, having already served as Red Bull’s reserve driver before this promotion to a race seat.

The new Red Bull driver was photographed while taking in marketing work with the team, as well as talking to senior team members such as head of race engineering GianPiero Lambiase.

He underwent a seat fitting as he prepares for the season ahead too, having been chosen as the replacement for Sergio Perez to be Verstappen’s new team-mate, after his predecessor agreed a mutual departure from Red Bull after the end of the 2024 season.

Lawson has spent time back in New Zealand over the winter break, and was in attendance at the opening round of the Formula Regional Oceania Championship earlier this month – a series in which he was crowned champion back in 2019.

With this being the first time he will start a season as a Formula 1 driver, there will be plenty of ‘firsts’ coming Lawson’s way as he gets to be present at a car launch as one of the race drivers for Red Bull, as well as take a full part in pre-season testing.

With this first step complete, when asked about his favourite part of the day, Lawson told Red Bull’s social media team: “Honestly, just seeing everybody, seeing the whole team again.

“Obviously, it’s not a new team for me because I’ve been here for quite a few years as a junior and then being reserve.

“So it’s just cool to see everybody that I’ve been working with for a few years, and now to be an official driver, that’s exciting, being with everybody… I did the seat fit today.”

