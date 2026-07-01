Although Alan Permane did not silence rumours that Nikola Tsolov could replace Liam Lawson next season, he insists the Kiwi is doing exactly what Racing Bulls require of him.

Still only in his second full season in Formula 1, Lawson has already experienced the full array of rollercoaster emotions of being a Formula 1 driver.

Liam Lawson praised by Alan Permane despite Nikola Tsolov speculation

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Praised as a super sub when he filled in for Daniel Ricciardo in 2023 when the Australian broke his hand at the Dutch Grand Prix, Lawson was given a six-race audition the following year with one of the most-wanted seats on the grid as the prize – a Red Bull Racing seat.

He saw off the challenge of the then Red Bull incumbent Sergio Perez and Racing Bulls stalwart Yuki Tsunoda to secure the seat alongside Max Verstappen for the F1 2025 championship.

But just two races into the season, Lawson was demoted to Racing Bulls in a decision that he feels was unfair, but one that has allowed him to rebuild his reputation.

After a difficult first year at Racing Bulls as he grappled with the fallout, Lawson has emerged as the team’s lead driver this season.

Up against Arvid Lindblad, who former Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko called Red Bull’s next world champion, Lawson has only once finished behind his teammate and leads him by 30 points to 14 in the drivers’ championship.

And yet there is speculation in the paddock that the New Zealander could be ousted by Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov next season.

Tsolov is second in the Formula 2 championship with four wins on the board after six rounds and is being linked to a promotion to Racing Bulls.

“It’s a very nice problem to have,” Permane told El Mundo Deportivo of Tsolov, adding that the Bulgarian driver “will very soon be knocking on the door.

“Having too many good drivers is always a good problem. He’s doing an impressive job and we’re following him very closely. He’s doing an excellent job.”

But so too, says Permane, is Lawson.

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Fighting back after a rollercoaster start to his Formula 1 career, this season is Lawson’s first in which he’s done pre-season with the team that he’s racing for and has been by far his most stable. It’s shown in his results.

“Liam has been amazing this year, honestly,” Permane declared.

“We talk a lot about Arvid, and rightly so, but Liam had a very difficult start. In addition, he was competing against Isack Hadjar, who is an extraordinary talent.

“However, this year, Liam has done exactly everything we have asked of him. He’s totally focused, he’s still very fast, he takes opportunities when they arise, he doesn’t make mistakes and he’s doing a fantastic job.

“He is well placed in the overall standings of the world championship.

“That is exactly what we ask of him, and he’s are getting it.”

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