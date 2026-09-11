Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane confirmed that Nikola Tsolov “features” in its F1 2027 thoughts, while Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad are proving to be “fantastic” drivers.

Racing Bulls therefore finds itself with an embarrassment of riches when it comes to F1 2027 driver options. But, sadly for Lawson, Tsolov and Lindblad, this also means that the team is in no rush to make a decision.

Liam Lawson still waiting for F1 future decision

Lawson is piecing together arguably his strongest season yet in F1 2026. Rookie teammate Lindblad has also impressed, creating a competitive and successful Racing Bulls partnership in F1 2026.

Meanwhile, Red Bull-backed Tsolov leads the Formula 2 standings, as he looks to win the title at the first time of asking. He has claimed six race wins already in F2 2026, which included a record run of three consecutive victories across the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone rounds.

Over the latest three rounds, Lawson has been standing in at Red Bull for the injured Isack Hadjar.

Lawson admitted to PlanetF1.com and others at Monza that the current uncertainty over which car he will drive from race weekend to race weekend is “not ideal.”

The New Zealander is trying to prove himself in both cars, though conceded that the Racing Bulls VCARB03 and Red Bull RB22 are “just so different to drive, so it’s not ideal.”

Lawson’s future on the F1 grid has been subject to ongoing speculation amid Tsolov’s rise, though Racing Bulls has kept its verdict consistent that the New Zealander is impressing.

Tsolov got his first taste of Formula 1 machinery in a Racing Bulls test at Imola last month.

At the Spanish Grand Prix, Racing Bulls team boss Permane gave an update on its F1 2027 driver considerations.

“I think it’s a bit early for us, honestly,” he told PlanetF1.com and others.

“We traditionally wait a little bit longer. We’re under no pressure to announce what we’re doing yet next year.

“Nikola, of course, features in our thoughts, and he’s having an incredible season. First season in F2, leading the championship. He’s got everything going for him.

“Having said that, I’ve got two fantastic drivers in Liam and Arvid as well, so it’s a nice problem to have.”

Tsolov was asked by PlanetF1.com where he is at, in terms of discussions over what his 2027 future looks like.

The Bulgarian hot prospect has been part of the Red Bull Junior Team since 2025.

“My full focus is still Formula 2,” he said. “I have to finish the season, so I take it race by race, day by day, really. I think that’s the best thing I can do, even for myself.

“There have been no further things discussed, and I’m sure that if I keep doing well, obviously the team is going to do what’s best for me. So I have full trust in Red Bull to take the right decision.”

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Tsolov completed 690 kilometers in his Imola Testing of Previous Cars [TPC] outing.

“The feeling, exactly, it’s a bit hard to remember,” he recalled. “There were so many things going on.

“You obviously want to perform well, but at the same time you don’t want to crash. At the same time you want to enjoy it. So it was a mix of emotions.

“I’d say as soon as I did a few laps on my first outing, I started to feel more and more relaxed, and just relieved that I’ve been able to live my dream at that moment.

“I was pretty confident straight onward, because the sim is just so realistic to what I experienced in real life. I’d done three or four sessions before that on the sim, so I’ve done quite a lot just on that track.”

Tsolov concluded that he feels “ready” to step up to Formula 1 if and when that “opportunity” comes.

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