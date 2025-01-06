Liam Lawson revealed early-morning calls from Helmut Marko in his Red Bull junior days has helped prepare him for the “load of pressure” coming his way.

Lawson steps up to a Red Bull seat to partner Max Verstappen in the 2025 season after a six-race stint last season, coupled with a five-race stand-in period for Daniel Ricciardo in 2023 – with the New Zealander chosen to replace the departing Sergio Perez.

Liam Lawson reveals Marko influence in preparation for ‘load of pressure’ at Red Bull

Lawson revealed his path to a junior programme came as a result of taking one last chance by returning home to New Zealand to take part in the competitive Toyota Racing Series, after which his funding would have dried up for his racing career.

After dominating the first weekend at Highlands Motorsport Park, he went on to win the championship and was subsequently picked up by Marko and Red Bull.

Following that came the progression up the motorsport ladder associated with support from the Red Bull programme, with Lawson moving up through Formula 4, F3, F2, Super Formula, as well as a stint in touring cars in the highly-competitive DTM series, but with that came the pressure with which Marko has become synonymous.

In facing a tough task next season in going up against the four-time reigning World Champion in equal machinery, Lawson revealed those calls from Marko in his junior days helped him gear up for his time in Formula 1, and will help him know what to expect for his final leap into a Red Bull seat.

“I came back to New Zealand and did the Toyota Racing Series (TRS),” Lawson explained to The Times.

“We had no money, no plans for 2019, I couldn’t afford to do F3. I knew that it was my last shot.

“The first weekend after the race, I had a contract from Red Bull sent from Helmut.

“Probably the best thing for me was the last five years being a Red Bull Junior, the phone calls from Helmut at 7am, putting the pressure on.

“The threat of losing your career at 16, if you don’t perform in this next race — that’s really helped build me for Formula 1, because going into Red Bull against Max, there’s a load of pressure.”

Lawson’s first start as a Red Bull driver will come at the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, taking place from March 14-16 in Melbourne.

