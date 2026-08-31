It was an eventful start to Italian Grand Prix race week. Liam Lawson and Mick Schumacher feature prominently in the Monday headlines.

Red Bull is readying a last-minute decision on whether Lawson will be in the RB22 cockpit again at Monza. Meanwhile, there were Mick Schumacher and Romain Grosjean fireworks, as the former Haas drivers collided. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Red Bull decision on Italian GP drivers looms

PlanetF1.com understands that Red Bull will decide on Wednesday whether Isack Hadjar it fit to return for the Italian Grand Prix.

If the answer is no, then Lawson appears primed to race again for Red Bull after an encouraging performance at Zandvoort.

Read more – Liam Lawson Italian GP latest as Red Bull decision looms

Untelevised Mick Schumacher footage after Grosjean crash

Mick Schumacher and Romain Grosjean, both former Haas drivers, collided on the Milwaukee oval in IndyCar.

Untelevised clips from the pit lane captured an apparent confrontation, and making of peace. That being said, Schumacher was brutally blunt in his comments on Grosjean after the race.

Read more – Untelevised Mick Schumacher footage emerges after ‘insane’ Grosjean crash

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris deals offer F1 future clue

Two of Formula 1’s biggest starts, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, recently penned long-term extensions at Red Bull and McLaren respectively.

The so-called F1 ‘silly season’ is thus under the microscope of PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher. Is this now a thing of the past?

Read more – What new Max Verstappen and Lando Norris contracts tell us about modern F1

Lando Norris makes McLaren salary admission

Norris would love for the internet figures on his new McLaren salary to be correct.

The reigning world champion suggested that he does not earn as much as Lewis Hamilton or Verstappen. He has two opinions on this.

Read more – Lando Norris McLaren salary: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen admission made

Carlos Sainz sets record straight on Audi F1 talk

Another driver who decided to stick rather than twist was Carlos Sainz. He has signed a new multi-year Williams deal.

So, to the elephant in the room. Was joining Audi F1 ever a realistic prospect for the four-time grand prix winner? The answer is clear.

Read more – Sainz sets record straight on Audi F1 after Williams commitment

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