Untelevised team radio footage from the Bahrain Grand Prix has revealed the moment Liam Lawson renewed his rivalry with the Aston Martin team after a clash with Lance Stroll.

Lawson is yet to score a point in his first full season in F1 2025, with the New Zealander dropped by Red Bull Racing after just two rounds of the new season.

Liam Lawson rants over team radio after Lance Stroll Bahrain GP clash

Lawson finished 17th on his first race back with the Racing Bulls junior team in Japan before coming home 16th in Bahrain last Sunday.

The 23-year-old incurred two separate time penalties totalling 15 seconds over the course of the race in Sakhir, with Lawson first picking up his first punishment after a clash with Stroll’s Aston Martin.

Lawson launched a move on Stroll at Turn 1 on Lap 32, with the Racing Bulls driver running deep into the corner to allow the Aston Martin back ahead.

Stroll turned into the left hander of Turn 2 with his left-rear tyre making contact with the right-front of Lawson on his inside.

Lawson is informed the Safety Car has been deployed for debris before launching a rant at Stroll.

He says: “Wait, what is this guy doing? Honestly. What is he doing? He just literally turned across me like he wasn’t there.”

“We’ll report it,” his race engineer replies. “Is the car OK to drive? Do you think you have damage?”

“He bent my steering but I’m going to keep going.”

Stroll went on to finish 17th, failing to score for the second race in succession after two consecutive points finishes to start the season in Australia and China last month.

Lawson’s latest skirmish with an Aston Martin driver comes after he established a rivalry with Stroll’s team-mate, the two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso, upon his return to F1 at last year’s United States Grand Prix.

Alonso was left upset by Lawson’s aggressive defensive tactics in the sprint race in Austin, with the pair spotted having an animated conversation in parc ferme after the race.

Alonso later moved ahead of Lawson in the queue of cars in qualifying later than day, with Lawson claiming after the session that Alonso had earlier warned that he would “screw me” in an act of revenge for their sprint race feud.

At the Qatar Grand Prix weeks later, Lawson accused Alonso of “purposely” slowing up to impede him after aborting his own lap in qualifying.

However, he was informed by his race engineer that the Aston Martin in his way actually belonged to Stroll instead.

