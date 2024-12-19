Liam Lawson’s first message to Max Verstappen after Red Bull promotion

Liam Lawson is ready for a learning experience alongside Max Verstappen after being confirmed as his new team-mate.

Speculation of a Sergio Perez exit from Red Bull rumbled on into the off-season, with confirmation arriving on Wednesday that the Mexican racer had decided to depart the team, creating the task of determining a new team-mate for Max Verstappen.

Liam Lawson ready to ‘learn’ from Max Verstappen

And the driver who Red Bull has chosen for the job is 22-year-old Liam Lawson, who after stints with their second team over the past two seasons, gets the chance to step up to Red Bull Racing from 2025 and partner Max Verstappen, who secured his fourth consecutive World Championship title in F1 2024.

Being team-mate to Verstappen has become one of the hardest challenges anywhere in Formula 1, with Perez, as well as Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly before him, experiencing that first-hand, with Lawson next to test himself against the multi-time F1 champion.

However, Lawson goes into this challenge wanting to “learn” from Verstappen, an experience and approach which he believes will improve him as a driver.

“To be announced as an Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old,” said Lawson.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far. I want to say a massive thank you to the whole team at VCARB for their support, the last six races have played a huge part in my preparation for this next step.

“I also want to thank, Christian [Horner, Red Bull team principal], Helmut [Marko, Red Bull senior advisor] and the whole Red Bull family for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.

“I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a World Champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can’t wait to get going!”

After a five-race stint in place of the injured Daniel Ricciardo in 2023, Lawson returned to the sidelines with Ricciardo retained alongside Yuki Tsunoda at Racing Bulls for F1 2024, but an underwhelming display from the Honey Badger saw Lawson return from Austin to see out the season.

Now, he becomes a full-time F1 driver for the first time as Verstappen’s F1 2025 Red Bull team-mate.

