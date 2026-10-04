Liam Lawson had a flying start to the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, going wheel-to-wheel with eventual race winner, Max Verstappen, in the closing stages.

The Racing Bulls driver was on the right side of the slick-intermediate divide as the race began in earnest, making the most of the wet weather to put himself towards the podium places in the early stages.

Liam Lawson ‘very proud’ of Racing Bulls after unexpected Verstappen battle

While track eventually dried and faster cars caught up, Lawson still brought home a seventh-place finish as he marked himself out as ‘best of the rest’ on the day, along with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

The split in strategies throughout the field led to chaotic scenes at Sepang in the early stages of the race, with a mixed-up field and a gradual change in tyre preference as the surface slowly dried out.

Lawson also had a back-and-forth battle with his fellow Antipodean, Oscar Piastri, as the Australian looked to make his way through the field, and the Racing Bulls driver looked back and felt he should have put up more of a defence against the McLaren.

For much of the race, Lawson looked well-placed to finish even higher than his eventual placing and, while he was a late beneficiary of a retirement for George Russell, he still did enough to earn healthy points after a P12 finish last time out in Baku.

Reacting to his superb getaway at Sepang, Lawson told PlanetF1.com and accredited media: “Great start. I didn’t expect to be fighting Max in Turn 1 from where I was starting, but the car hooked up.

“I’m just very, very happy, very proud of the team, [made] all the right decisions today, the tyre choices, as much as sometimes I doubted it, to be honest.

“I think we had quite a good car as well, especially that second stint. This was very strong for us.

“There was a point in the race where I thought we’ve done a lot here all for a P9, and then we got very lucky in the end there.

How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia unfolded

FIA launches review after Bahrain Grand Prix power unit chaos

Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Verstappen wins; Russell DNF; rain triggers utter chaos

“To be honest, I kind of wish I’d fought Oscar more because my pass was Turn 1, and then he didn’t really defend too hard into Turn 4. I just braked a bit early because I expected it to be quite a bit quicker, and then he didn’t just drive away that much.”

Racing Bulls sit fifth in the Constructors’ standings and one place behind the ‘senior’ Red Bull team, albeit with a 208-point difference at this stage of the season.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: George Russell “beyond disappointment” after Bahrain GP blow to F1 title hopes