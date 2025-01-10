Rather than fearing what is to come, Liam Lawson is looking forward to delving into the data of his new team-mate Max Verstappen.

After an F1 2024 campaign during which Sergio Perez raced under a cloud of speculation over his Red Bull future, the Mexican racer announced his departure from the team following the end of the season, leaving Red Bull in need of appointing a new team-mate for Verstappen for the upcoming season.

Liam Lawson to learn Max Verstappen through data

Red Bull looked within their own fold as part of that task, promoting Liam Lawson to the senior team with just 11 grands prix on the clock, that limited experience coming in a pair of super-sub stints with their junior team.

Verstappen has built the reputation of something of a Red Bull team-mate killer, with Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Perez all sent packing, so Lawson was asked by Auto Motor und Sport for his approach to the task.

It would be understandable for any driver in Lawson’s position to be feeling at least a little trepidation, but the Kiwi is raring to go with a mission set to study Verstappen’s data and find out what makes the reigning four-time World Champion tick.

“To be honest, I’m looking forward to it the most, because Max is the best in the world in our sport at the moment,” said Lawson.

“Every free practice session we do, I will have insight into his data. I will see exactly what he does and how he does it.

“Of course, it will be very difficult to keep up with him, but in terms of my development, there is no one better to learn from.”

Perez finished a whopping 285 points behind Verstappen in the F1 2024 Championship, that deficit playing a key role in Red Bull losing their Constructors’ crown, with McLaren returning to the F1 summit ahead of Ferrari.

So, just how close does Red Bull expect Lawson to get to lead driver Verstappen?

“He should be within three-tenths of Max both in qualifying and in the race,” Red Bull senior advisor and driver programme boss Helmut Marko confirmed to RTL.

“That should be enough to get points for the Constructors’ Championship.

“He should also steadily increase his performance – if possible.”

With Lawson graduating to Red Bull, 2024 F2 Championship runner-up Isack Hadjar joins Racing Bulls to partner Yuki Tsunoda.

