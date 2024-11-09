Liam Lawson takes issue with ‘bullsh*t’ British anthem choice when McLaren win

Red Bull VCARB driver Liam Lawson has called “bullsh*t” on the British national anthem being played after McLaren victories when the team were founded by a “legend” of New Zealand motorsport.

Lawson is the 10th driver from New Zealand to grace the F1 grid and the first since Brendon Hartley in 2018, but he thinks his nation’s national anthem should accompany McLaren‘s race wins.

Liam Lawson calls ‘bullsh*t’ on UK anthem accompanying McLaren victories

The national anthem of the winning driver is followed by the anthem of the winning constructor during the podium ceremony at the end of each race.

McLaren are the second-oldest team on the grid, having been founded by four-time grand prix winner Bruce McLaren in 1963 – entering its first Formula 1 event in Monaco in 1966.

McLaren mark their race victories with God Save The King because they race under a British licence, issued by F1 governing body the FIA, and have done so since the team was founded – with the team based in the UK throughout its history.

There are notable examples of teams having changed their nationality by switching their racing licence, with Red Bull moving from a British to an Austrian licence in 2007, Benetton moving from a British to an Italian licence in 1996, and ‘Team Enstone’ doing so again by going from a French to a British licence in 2011, before reverting to French again in 2016 while they raced as Renault.

Speaking on the Red Flags podcast, Lawson claimed McLaren should mark their race wins by honouring their founder rather than where they are based.

“It makes no sense,” he said. “It’s a New Zealand team, the name is still McLaren. I have no idea.

“Red Bull play the Austrian national anthem and the team’s based in the UK. McLaren’s based in the UK, but it’s a New Zealand team.

“It’s complete bullsh*t, to be honest.

“Honestly, especially if you’re from New Zealand – because Bruce McLaren is an absolute legend.”

Bruce McLaren himself died in a tragic accident at Goodwood in 1970 while testing the M8D Can-Am car, with control of the team taken on by American entrepreneur Teddy Mayer in his place.

Today, McLaren Racing is two-thirds owned by McLaren Group, which itself is fully owned by Mumtalakat Holding Company, Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, with the remainder owned by US investment firm MSP Sports Capital.

