Liam Lawson has apologised for showing Sergio Perez the middle finger as they battled in Mexico, the 2025 Red Bull hopefuls going wheel-to-wheel for a points finish.

Lining up 12th on the grid with Perez P18 after another woeful qualifying session, Lawson was caught by the local favourite on lap 18.

Liam Lawson admits he was ‘upset’ with Sergio Perez’s blocking

Perez attempted to pass Lawson at Turn 4 but the F1 2025 hopeful crowded him in the corner with the battle continuing into the next turn where Lawson didn’t leave the Mexican driver any space. The two made contact, Perez’s RB20 suffering damage and Lawson staying ahead.

“What the f*** is this idiot doing? Is he okay?” Perez bemoaned over the radio.

As the race played out, Lawson was running inside the points when he clashed with Franco Colapinto and suffered a broken front wing. Pitting for a new nose, he dropped behind Perez in the running order and when he finally made it passed the Mexican driver, he showed him the bird.

He has since apologised.

“It’s obviously one of those in-the-moment things that you know he spent half the lap blocking me, trying to ruin my race, so I was upset,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com.

“But it’s not an excuse. I shouldn’t have done it, and I have now apologised for that.”

Asked what Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko may think about that, Lawson replied: “I don’t think that’s what Helmut likes. It’s not my character, not something I should have done.”

Lawson though remained irked with Perez over their clash on lap 18, the New Zealander blaming his Red Bull rival for it.

“The incident with Checo, I left him space into Four. He was coming in very, very late, and honestly, I tried to give him space,” he explained.

“He drove me off the track, and then he didn’t give me space since Turn Five. So, you know, it’s just unfortunate. It wasn’t my intention but I don’t know where he where he wanted me to go.”

But according to Martin Brundle, it was Lawson’s antics that were a bit “sketchy”.

He added to Sky: “Lawson just left him a car’s width with on the inside, was moving in the braking zone – here’s no doubt about that. I would actually, although the stewards took no further action, I’d give that 60% Lawson’s fault, 40% Perez’s fault personally.

“But no penalty took place, and unfortunately it damaged Perez’s car. So you know, Perez wasn’t able to leave racing room on the outside. It was all just a little bit clumsy, because it’s a clumsy corner.”

Lawson finished the Grand Prix in 16th place, Perez P17. They were the last two classified runners.

Lawson and Perez are reportedly in a head-to-head battle to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season with the Kiwi’s performance set to determine whether or not Red Bull make the call to drop Perez. If they decided against it, Lawson will remaining a VCARB driver.

