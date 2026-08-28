Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov has completed his first Testing of a Previous Car [TPC] outing in Formula 1 machinery, running 690km [approx. 140 laps] with Racing Bulls around Imola.

Tsolov currently leads the Formula 2 standings with six victories so far this season, and Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane previously described the Bulgarian as being “next in line” for a promotion among the Red Bull junior stable.

Highly-rated Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov completes maiden F1 test

Racing Bulls and Red Bull are yet to confirm their full line-ups for 2027, with Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad all understood to be out of contract at the end of the season at this stage.

Tsolov, for his part, has now completed an important milestone in looking to progress to Formula 1, with this TPC outing helping towards his eligibility to run in official FP1 sessions if called upon.

Importantly, the 19-year-old does not yet have the required 40 FIA Super Licence points to qualify for a Formula 1 drive, though he will cross that threshold if he finishes in the top five in the overall Formula 2 standings this season.

Racing Bulls team boss Permane highlighted his progress at Spa back in July, saying: “He’s doing incredibly well…to say he’s on the radar would be a little bit of an understatement.

“He’s next in line, I think it’s fair to say. When that’ll be, I don’t know honestly.

“He’s there, he’s doing his job, we’re doing our job, and we’ll make a call on whether [or] if and when he comes up to Racing Bulls later this year, I’m sure.”

Despite next season’s driver line-up having not yet been confirmed at time of writing, PlanetF1.com understands senior Racing Bulls and Red Bull figures are currently leaning towards fielding an unchanged pairing at Racing Bulls in 2027, with Lawson having impressed and Lindblad having made good strides in his rookie season, with Tsolov potentially set for a reserve role.

Having spent the day driving Racing Bulls’ 2025 VCARB 02 machine, Tsolov was naturally thrilled with the step up.

“First TPC day in a Formula 1 car done, and I’m super happy with how today went,” he said.

“I really enjoyed every lap and it’s difficult to put into words what it means to finally get this opportunity.

“A massive thank you to VCARB and the Red Bull Junior Team for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. It’s something I’ve been working towards my whole life, so to finally experience it is pretty incredible.

“I still don’t think I’ve fully comprehended what we achieved today, but I enjoyed every lap and hopefully I’ll get the chance to add some more kilometres soon.

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“Today was a really positive step for Nikola,” Permane added.

“He adapted quickly to the car and showed the composure you want to see from a driver taking on an F1 car for the first time.

“The outing is part of the ongoing development plan the team runs for its junior drivers, giving them the tools, the mileage, and the environment to develop.

“We’ve seen time and again what this pathway can produce, and it’s days like today that are part of how we keep building it.”

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