Yuki Tsunoda has admitted he could leave the Red Bull team if a “really interesting offer” comes in but did say he hopes to stay with his long-time team.

The Japanese driver has been associated with Red Bull since joining their academy in 2019 but with his contract up at the end of this season, there is speculation as to where Tsunoda may go next.

Yuki Tsunoda speaks about potential post-Red Bull exit

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Tsunoda’s links with Honda often see him rather harshly described as a favour by Red Bull to their current engine partner but his performances this season have shown he is a more than capable driver.

But that Honda link is an interesting one as they will swap over to Aston Martin from 2026 and Tsunoda has been rumoured for a switch to the Silverstone-based team.

As for his current deal, which he signed last year, Tsunoda said he has not begun negotiations with Red Bull yet.

“I don’t think I’ve heard anything yet within Red Bull to be honest,” he told media in Imola including PlanetF1.com. “So, yeah, I haven’t tested anything so not sure what’s going on there.

“Obviously, if I stay with Red Bull, that’ll be great but even [sister team] RB’s in very good shape, to be honest. So even if I can stay at RB, that’d be great.

How the 2024 F1 silly season is shaping up

👉 The 10 drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

👉 ‘Biggest’ 2025 driver changes predicted with shock moves for Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas

“Obviously, you also have to think about the future. You never know what’s going to happen if I get a really interesting offer.

“But obviously, I [have been] part of the Red Bull family since very young and obviously, I would like to stay as long as possible. I feel support from them as well so I want to keep bringing back results.”

As for rumoured interest in other teams, Tsunoda said nothing has come out of it but it is flattering to hear.

“I’m not really thinking about that,” the 24-year-old said. “It’s a good thing. [It makes you] feel confidence and I think it’s a lot different situation compared to previous years.

“There’s definitely more interest from other teams. It’s matching my target, to have fun, to show my value as a driver to other teams.”

Read next: ‘Tired’ Adrian Newey drops big F1 return hint following Red Bull departure