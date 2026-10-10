Liam Lawson says he was surprised that Lando Norris avoided a penalty from the FIA stewards after a collision with Oscar Piastri in the sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Piastri and Norris made contact on the final lap of Saturday’s mini race in Singapore while running in fourth and fifth respectively.

Liam Lawson weighs in on Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris collision

Piastri retired on the spot following the collision at Turn 5, with Norris slipping to eighth place in the final classification.

The incident was at the centre of a post-race stewards’ investigation.

However, the McLaren pair escaped sanction after the stewards decided that neither driver was wholly or predominantly to blame for the collision.

Liam Lawson vs Arvid Lindblad: Racing Bulls head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Lawson was the main beneficiary of the contact between Norris and Piastri, with the Racing Bulls driver securing his best race result of the entire F1 2026 season with fifth place.

The New Zealander went on to qualify ninth for Sunday’s main race in Singapore, outpacing rookie teammate Arvid Lindblad by 0.4 seconds.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after qualifying, Lawson was asked if he was surprised that Norris avoided a penalty.

The Racing Bulls driver pointed to his own incident with Lindblad in Singapore, claiming Piastri left space for his teammate but still got hit.

After a brief pause, Lawson said: “I mean, yeah. Yeah, probably, I would say.

“Probably similar to my Baku incident as well, honestly.

“When you watch Oscar’s onboard, I think that’s more clear. He tries to leave space and gets hit.

“I can probably relate to him a little bit more because I’ve been in that situation.

“But for me, I got a couple more points out of it, so it suits me.”

Asked if he was happy with his qualifying performance, Lawson conceded that he was not satisfied with his Q3 showing after narrowly missing out on eighth place to Alpine driver Pierre Gasly.

He said: “Not really.

“It’s been a very strong weekend so far, though. With where the car’s at, we had a strong quali yesterday, strong quali today.

“Just Q3 didn’t quite come together, so a little bit frustrating. I just went quite aggressive to try and maximise the lap.

“But obviously tomorrow is the important day.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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