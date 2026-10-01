SEPANG – Liam Lawson believes a decision over his future in the Red Bull stable will be made in the coming weeks, with the Racing Bulls driver none the wiser about his status for 2027.

Lawson and teammate Arvid Lindblad are among the four seats for next season yet to be confirmed contractually, with Lawson having staked his case to be kept on at Red Bull’s sister team.

Liam Lawson expecting Red Bull future decision in ‘next few weeks’

The 24-year-old has spoken in previous years about how late he is often told about where he stands in the Red Bull stable for the following year, with that pattern set to continue into 2026.

Despite having been on the receiving end of contact from his teammate in the last round in Azerbaijan, Lawson remains ninth in the Drivers’ standings with two-thirds of the season elapsed.

Highly-rated Red Bull junior, Nikola Tsolov, currently waits in the wings after a strong Formula 2 season to date, with team principal Alan Permane having previously acknowledged he sits “next in line” for a potential Formula 1 promotion.

Believing he has shown his worth at this stage of the year, the current Racing Bulls driver will simply keep playing his part while talks take place over what happens next.

“I mean, at this stage, it’s pretty similar to how it’s been,” Lawson told PlanetF1.com and accredited media in Malaysia.

“There are conversations obviously constantly being had in the background, but for me, it’s very much focused on the racing.

“I don’t feel like there’s much more I could have done this year. We’ve had a good season and, at the moment, in a good place in the championship, and that’s where I’m trying to stay.

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“At the moment, try and stay in ninth and keep those points rolling in, and those decisions I’m sure will be made in the next few weeks.”

Asked if his three-race Red Bull stint will have helped his chances, Lawson added: “I think potentially, just in how difficult it can be to jump in a different car, but outside of that, I don’t know.

“I think it depends on how you look at it. Honestly, I have no idea.”

Neither Racing Bulls seat has been announced for next season, along with the Haas seats – with every other drive now under contract for the 2027 season.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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