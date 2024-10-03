Following a chat with Christian Horner, Tom Clarkson says the “feeling” he’s getting is that Liam Lawson isn’t auditioning for a 2025 VCARB drive, but also a Red Bull one.

After months of speculation and having survived a much-expected summer break driver cull, Red Bull wielded the axe on Daniel Ricciardo after the Singapore Grand Prix when it was announced he would be replaced by Lawson with immediate effect.

Could Liam Lawson replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull in F1 2025?

The decision means the Kiwi, who impressed during his five substitute appearances last season when he filled in for Ricciardo after the Aussie broke his hand, has six races to audition for a 2025 race seat.

But is that for a VCARB seat or Sergio Perez’s spot at Red Bull?

Although the Mexican driver has a contract in place for F1 2025, like Ricciardo he too has been the subject of many a rumour with Red Bull seemingly just waiting for a better option before dropping him.

Horner admitted the decision to put Lawson in the car “goes beyond VCARB, it encompasses Red Bull Racing“. But while he went on to state that Red Bull “obviously have got a contract with Sergio for next year”, the team is keeping an eye out for “what comes next”.

It had F1 Nation podcast host Clarkson saying Lawson’s six-race run could be a Red Bull audition.

“Damon,” he asked 1996 World Champion Damon Hill, “did you come away from that chat with Christian like I did, feeling that this is a six-race audition for Red Bull Racing for Liam Lawson?

“If he impresses over the next six rounds, he’s in at Red Bull. Is that the vibe you got?”

It wasn’t.

“Tom,” Hill replied, “I’ve lost count of where we are with who’s driving what next year. I thought Checo was in for next year. Is he not? I thought that he was staying. That’s what I heard there. But correct me if I’m wrong.”

Red Bull driver moves and how they’re shaping the F1 grid

👉 All the mid-season driver swaps Red Bull have made in their F1 history

👉 What happened next? The nine Red Bull drivers who didn’t land the top seat

Damon Hill rubbishes talk of ‘soft re-entry’ for Liam Lawson

Lawson, who scored two points in his five races last season, returns to the grid at the United States Grand Prix with an engine penalty hanging over his head with the VCARB needing to take a sixth power unit.

Horner confirmed this and insisted it would take the pressure off Lawson given he would be lining up near the back of the grid, if not at the very back.

Hill, however, doesn’t agree with that sentiment at all.

“Horner called it a soft re-entry,” said the former F1 driver. “I think there’s no such thing in F1. When they write up where he qualified, he’ll be way off where he actually qualified because of the engine penalty.

“But the point is, everyone knows what’s happening. Everyone will be examining his performance all weekend, and they’ll be looking for chinks in the armour. The big test comes in races, and we learn about the personality of the driver as well. So that’s going to be something that’ll be revealed about.”

But it’s not just about outside pressure with fans and pundits commenting, it’s also about what Red Bull and VCARB want to see from the driver.

Hill explained: “I think what you’re looking at there is they put him in with a long enough run-up before the end of the year, before they have to decide.

“They’ll be looking for sheer pace. They’ll be looking for whether or not his lap time is consistent and also quick. Feedback is important as well.”

Read next: Every word said in Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner’s bitter feud