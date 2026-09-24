Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has confirmed that a decision on Nikola Tsolov will be made “in a few months” as Liam Lawson faces a nervous wait for his F1 2027 plans to be confirmed.

Tsolov, a member of Red Bull’s academy scheme, has been linked with a promotion to Formula 1 for the F1 2027 campaign following an impressive season in Formula 2.

Red Bull to decide Tsolov future ‘in a few months’ as Liam Lawson fights for F1 2027 seat

The Bulgarian leads the F2 standings by seven points ahead of this weekend’s F2 round in Azerbaijan.

Lawson and teammate Arvid Lindblad have yet to be officially confirmed for the F1 2027 season, leading to suggestions that the Racing Bulls team could make a change for next year.

PlanetF1.com understands that the pair are expected to be retained for 2027, with Tsolov potentially taking a reserve role with a view to a future F1 graduation.

Tsolov could combine his reserve duties with a race seat in the Japan-based Super Formula series, where the likes of Lawson and Pierre Gasly competed before landing a full-time F1 seat.

The Red Bull senior team finalised its driver lineup for next season on Wednesday in Baku, with Isack Hadjar retained alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen for 2027.

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Appearing in Thursday’s FIA press conference, Mekies dropped a new clue about Tsolov’s future by stating that the team is taking “a long-term view” with the 19-year-old.

He went on to indicate that a final decision on Tsolov’s 2027 plans will not be made in the short term, with Lawson potentially facing a nervous wait before a final decision is taken.

Mekies told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “First, Nikola is doing a very, very strong season.

“He is leading the championship and we are very, very happy with the progress he’s been making, both on track and from what we see he’s doing with us in Milton Keynes in the simulator.

“We think we have time to make that decision on what’s going to happen for him next year.

“In all cases, a bit like when we discussed for Isack, we have a long-term view on Nikola.

“What matters to us is that we make sure that we put him in the right environment so that all his potential is coming out.

“His potential seems very high and we will make the decision in a few months on what his programme is for next year.

“For now, we let him concentrate on a rather busy weekend here with three races in Baku.”

Lawson has returned to the Racing Bulls team for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Hadjar returned from a wrist injury.

The New Zealander scored points in two of his three races for Red Bull, recording a best finish of sixth at the recent Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

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