Liam Lawson has been behind the wheel of a Red Bull once again, taking part in the first day of Pirelli tyre testing at Mugello.

Lawson deputised for Isack Hadjar at the weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, having been called up from Racing Bulls at short notice after Hadjar suffered a wrist injury.

Liam Lawson takes part in Pirelli tyre test for Red Bull

Lawson, together with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, took to the Italian circuit to test the three hardest compounds of the 2027 Pirelli range, with the first day seeing Lawson hold particular focus on running next season’s C2 tyre.

Piastri, meanwhile, ran all three tyre compounds to gather data for Formula 1’s tyre supplier, with the McLaren driver having logged 93 laps on the day – or around one-and-a-half race distances of the circuit that hosted the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix.

Lawson, for his part, ran almost two race distances in his data collection, covering 116 laps of the circuit for a total of 608km, as Pirelli looks to finalise its tyre compounds for next season.

Pirelli has extended its supply deal with Formula 1 into the 2027 season, with the manufacturer having been the sole tyre provider in Formula 1 since 2011.

Running continues at Mugello on Thursday, with Lando Norris taking the wheel from Piastri at McLaren, Nico Hulkenberg takes to the track for Audi, while Lawson will hand over the RB22 to Red Bull and Racing Bulls reserve, Ayumu Iwasa.

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While Hadjar is expected to return to the Red Bull cockpit in time for the Italian Grand Prix, Lawson will likely remain on standby in case his injury has not healed in time.

Lawson dropped back to Red Bull’s sister team after only two races as a Red Bull Racing driver, but lapped a respectable 0.115s behind Max Verstappen in qualifying, before scoring his first points for Red Bull by crossing the line seventh at Zandvoort.

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