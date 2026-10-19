Liam Lawson has said that, despite both Red Bull and Racing Bulls being under the same ownership, “pretty much everything” is different about the two cars.

Lawson is the only driver to have competed for two different teams while on the grid this season, having subbed in for three races while Isack Hadjar was injured earlier in the year.

Liam Lawson: ‘Pretty much everything’ different between Red Bull and Racing Bulls cars

Lawson stepped back into a Red Bull cockpit and scored points in two of his three opportunities alongside Max Verstappen, with Hadjar returning in Azerbaijan.

While Racing Bulls is Red Bull’s sister team, the two constructors have always raced independently since the team, formerly Minardi, was bought and rebranded as Toro Rosso for the 2006 season.

Having had this unique opportunity, Lawson, who sits ninth in the Drivers’ standings, revealed insights into both cars – hinting that a blend of the strengths of both would be a potential class of the field.

“I mean, other than the power unit, pretty much everything, honestly,” Lawson said when asked how the Red Bull compares to his Racing Bulls machine.

“It’s very, very different to drive, so it was definitely a little bit of an adjustment to go back, but then the car is different, but also just the way the steering is, for example, is a bit more personal to me and my car.

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“It was an adjustment for sure, but there are strengths and weaknesses from both, to be honest. It’s quite interesting to drive both, and you could honestly argue that [if] you put them together, you’d have a pretty fast race car.”

Lawson awaits clarity on his future as it stands, with Racing Bulls and Red Bull yet to clarify whether or not he will continue in Formula 1 in 2027.

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