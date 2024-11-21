Liam Lawson rows back on ‘taken out of context’ McLaren national anthem criticism

Liam Lawson has said his criticism of McLaren not using the New Zealand national anthem was “taken out of context” and suggested he will be more careful with his words in the future.

The Kiwi was appearing on a podcast when he said that McLaren using the British national anthem was “bulls**t” given New Zealander Bruce McLaren started the team but Lawson has now said it was not meant to be taken seriously.

Liam Lawson clarifies McLaren national anthem comments

Lawson caused a small storm during the break between races when he suggested that it was wrong for McLaren to be using the British anthem despite the team being based in Woking given who it was that started the team.

But he has now said it was “taken out of context” and was something he said as a joke on a podcast.

“I think this is stuff that I’m learning in Formula 1,” Lawson told media including PlanetF1.com in Las Vegas. “As Lando [Norris] said, stuff gets taken out of context.

“And it’s ironic, I was laughing when I mentioned this comment in a podcast. And it was more of a joke, but obviously it got taken very literally. So, yeah, I don’t really have anything to add on that.

“Obviously, I’m very proud to be from New Zealand and our motorsport history. Bruce McLaren is somebody who is an absolute icon in New Zealand in motorsport. So somebody I looked up to and learned a lot about, let’s say, when I was younger. So, yeah, obviously proud to be a New Zealander, but I don’t have anything to add on the national anthem.”

The ‘out of context’ comment Lawson was referring to was when Norris was asked if he felt “under attack” from the outside as he was involved in the title fight this year.

“There are more eyes on you, of course,” Norris said in the same press conference. “When you’re fighting at the front there’s more people watching and you’re going to have more supporters. In some ways you’re going to have more people who are against you and supporting other drivers. There’s definitely been more controversial moments and things.

“I’ve definitely voiced my opinion probably more clearly than I have in the past and sometimes people who agree with it sometimes they won’t and I’m fine with that. I think things still clearly get taken out of context.

“That was one of the things in Brazil was stuff got quite easily taken out of context from what I said and created definitely the wrong perception of what I meant and what I said. I don’t feel like I’m under attack. You know, I don’t mind these things. That’s social media. You know, I do my best to just be honest, be myself and you always want people to be on your side.

“But at the same time, I realise you can’t have everyone on your side. And that’s probably one of the things I’ve realised this year. So I probably have more enemies, but I’ve also got more supporters. And I’m obviously happier and more thankful for the supporters that I’ve got.”

