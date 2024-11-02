Red Bull VCARB driver Liam Lawson said he does not “even have the words for what I just watched” after again coming into battle with Sergio Perez during the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race.

The rivalry between the pair began in Mexico where the two frequently tangled, resulting in Lawson showing Perez the middle finger, and the pair were again at it in Sao Paulo.

Liam Lawson and Sergio Perez battle reignites in Brazil

Having started 13th, Perez had to work his way up the sprint field and eventually came across Lawson who was occupying the last point-paying spot in eighth.

Eager to get by, Perez tried a lunge into turn 1 but locked up, which allowed the Kiwi to re-overtake.

But Perez was able to get past again a short while later and a VSC late on protected the Red Bull driver from another overtake behind him.

That VSC was lifted late on but Lawson was not happy with what he saw from what he believes was a slow-moving Perez.

VCARB race engineer Pierre Hamelin said: “Okay Liam, obviously very frustrating. P9. Just about there.”

Lawson: “I don’t even have words for what I just watched.”

Hamelin: “Understood. We will review what happened at the VSC restart. We lost quite a bit there compared to the guys in front. We’ll have a look.”

Lawson: “Did you see I was on the gearbox of Checo? He’s like five seconds positive.”

Hamelin: “Copy that and then he opened a bit more in the corner. Loud and clear.”

When a VSC is in effect, drivers must stay on a delta time and by going positive, Lawson is suggesting Perez was going much slower than allowed.

That was not enough to warrant an investigation from the stewards but was further signs of tension between the two drivers who both race in F1 under the Red Bull banner.

More from the sprint race in Sao Paulo

Brazilian GP: McLaren team orders gift Lando Norris maximum Sprint points

All the action as it happened from the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race

After clashing with Perez in Mexico and Fernando Alonso in Austin, Lawson said before this weekend’s action that he was not looking to make any enemies but was also not in F1 to make friends.

“Obviously, my goal is not to go out and make enemies of anybody, I’m not trying to cause any issues or anything like that,” the 22-year-old said.

“But at the same time, I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to win, and that’s what I’m focused on doing.

“And in this situation, we’re fighting very hard for P6 in the Constructors’, and I’m fighting obviously for my future in Formula 1 as well, so that’s what I’m focused on.”

Read next: Lando Norris makes ‘not proud’ Oscar Piastri admission after McLaren team orders