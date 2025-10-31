Liam Lawson is putting the first car he owned, a modified Subaru Forester, up for auction for the New Zealand-based mental health charity, I AM HOPE.

The Racing Bulls driver bought the car with his close friend, Matt Stevens, and the 2000 model of the Forester has had more than $25,000NZD (£10,900) spent on modifications in preparation for the charity auction.

The charity works with young people to raise awareness of youth mental health in New Zealand, with auction bids on the car set to close at 7pm local time on Friday 7 November, which also marks the charity’s annual Gumboot Friday, a key date on its calendar for fundraising.

Lawson and Stevens bought the car and between them have rebuilt it from the ground up, with the project having begun even before Lawson was first promoted into Formula 1 in 2023.

While the Racing Bulls driver has travelled the world as part of his job, Stevens has overseen the project, with local sponsors and suppliers playing their part to bring the car up to scratch, including a brand-new engine having been put in place after the original had 234,000km [146,000 miles] on the clock.

Given the amount of time and money invested in the car, Stevens joked the Subaru model is “probably the world’s most expensive Forester”, with the end result being a “one-of-a-kind” vehicle, which is now going under the hammer for charity.

All proceeds are to be donated to the charity, with swathes of new parts having been placed on the car to bring it up to the desired standard.

“We wanted to really push the project and make the car as cool as we can and then auction it for I AM HOPE. A lot of people have a connection to the charity, or have some experience with, myself included,” Lawson said.

“It’s been a far longer project than I ever imagined but I’m excited that it’s finally going to auction.

“There’s been a few dramas along the way but finally it’s ready to go and I hope we can raise not only awareness for the I AM HOPE charity, but also shine a light on youth mental health, especially young men, at a time of the year when the Gumboot Friday is in full swing.

Mike King, founder of I AM HOPE, added: “This is Kiwi generosity at its best: a much-loved first car rebuilt into thousands of minutes of free counselling.

“Liam, Matt and their crew have taken a passion project and made it a lifeline for our kids. If you bid, you’re not just buying a car – you’re buying time with a counsellor when it matters.

“Getting your hands on an awesome car and helping kids at the same time is a no-brainer. Thank you to Liam and Matt for their incredible effort.”

