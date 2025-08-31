Liam Lawson has reminded Carlos Sainz he was the one to get a penalty after the Williams driver criticised the Kiwi following the Dutch Grand Prix.

The two made contact after Sainz tried to get around Lawson into Turn 1 shortly after a Safety Car restart, but contact resulted in both receiving race-defining damage.

Liam Lawson responds to Carlos Sainz after Dutch GP crash

Lawson was the driver ahead at the apex which, by FIA racing guidelines, meant it was his corner and ultimately the stewards punished Sainz for causing the collisions.

The guidelines, published by the FIA earlier this year, provide officials with guidance when it comes to on track clashes.

That includes instances where a driver is attempting to pass on the inside, outside, or even through a chicane.

In Zandvoort, Sainz had attempted to pass around the outside of Turn 1. According to the guidelines, to be entitled to racing room he therefore needed to have had his front axle ahead of Lawson’s at the apex.

As that was not the case, it was determined that the Spaniard was “wholly or predominantly to blame for the collision”, with officials handing him a 10-second penalty.

It was a decision that left Sainz was audibly furious.

In the car, he said he wanted a meeting with the stewards. Once out of the car, he criticised the way Lawson drove and suggested the Racing Bulls driver was too frequently involved in these kinds of incidents.

“How many examples we’ve seen in Turn 1 in some order of two cars racing side by side without contact,” Sainz said. “It’s a corner that allows to go two cars to race each other without really having to have any unnecessary contact. But with Liam, it always seems to be very difficult to make that happen.

“He always seems to prefer to have a bit of contact and risk a DNF or a puncture like we did, than to actually accept having two cars side by side.”

Lawson though was not having that suggestion. When asked by PlanetF1.com if he would consider changing his style, Lawson reminded Sainz who it was that got the penalty.

“He was overtaking me today and I also think he got a penalty today, so he can make all the comments in the world he likes,” Lawson said. “I wish he’d just come and talk to me about it rather than telling everybody else.

“But you know, if it was my fault, I would have got a penalty. I understand his frustration. We don’t want to be in these situations and I’ve been on the receiving end as well. It’s just the way the rules are written and we all know that.”

Lawson described Sainz’s move as “risky” and said that he too had been punished for making similar moves this year.

“I’m not stoked either, it ruined my day,” Lawson, who had scored points in the previous two races, said. “The rules are written as they are, and we know how they’re written.

“I’ve been on the receiving end this year as well, where I was going for an overtake and thought that I should be given space, and I wasn’t, and I got a penalty.

“So it’s something that we learn from. It’s lap one on a restart. It’s super slippery, cold tires, and it’s fine to go for the move, but it’s just risky. In the end, we made contact, which was not ideal, but that’s why he got a penalty.”

Both Sainz and Lawson picked up damage that same them limp back to the pits with punctures, where Williams and Racing Bulls serviced their respective drivers before they rejoined the race.

The pair were eventually classified 12th and 13th, with Lawson ahead of Sainz at the flag.

