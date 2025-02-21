While Liam Lawson initially came in at VCARB just to prove his F1 worth, it became increasingly apparent that a golden Red Bull opportunity could present itself.

And said opportunity morphed into a promotion to Red Bull, after Sergio Perez’s alarming spiral in form.

Red Bull opportunity kept becoming ‘more clear’ for Lawson

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Sam Cooper

Having joined Red Bull in 2021, Perez played a key role in the team’s 2022 and 2023 Constructors’ Championship triumphs, while his team play also boosted Max Verstappen on his way to that first of four straight World Championship wins in 2021.

However, things went south for Perez in F1 2024, with his struggle for form contributing to Red Bull’s fall from the Constructors’ summit, the team dropping to a P3 finish as McLaren and Ferrari battled it out for the crown, McLaren emerging victorious.

Perez would depart Red Bull following the season’s conclusion, with the team promoting Lawson from VCARB as his replacement, the Kiwi having returned to the F1 grid mid-season to replace Daniel Ricciardo.

And when speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com, at the F1 75 season launch event in London, Lawson was asked at what point did he know that there could be a Red Bull F1 2025 seat up for grabs at Perez’s expense.

He responded: “I mean, to be honest, whenever you’re driving in Formula 1, especially when you’re in VCARB, one of the primary reasons, especially for me coming in, that a junior or a younger driver is in there, is to evaluate them and to basically try and prove themselves to the level to go up to Red Bull.

“So when I got in at Austin, I knew that, obviously, I was there to be evaluated, especially coming in at the end of a season like that. Obviously, there’s a lot more reason to put somebody in at the end to basically evaluate them for next year.

“So, it wasn’t so much whether I was going to have an opportunity at Red Bull or VCARB or wherever, it was more about just trying to do enough and prove myself to stay in Formula 1.

“And I think over those races, it just… I don’t know exactly when, but it just became more clear over time that there was an opportunity presenting itself.

“But obviously it was race by race, and it completely depended on how Sergio was doing and how I was doing, and also the guys around me that they were also going to sort of look at.

“So, yeah, it just became more clear over the races until the end.”

More on F1 2025

👉 The ultimate F1 2025 guide: Everything you need to know about the 2025 season

👉 F1 2025 cars: What name has each team given its chassis for the 2025 season?

The challenge facing Lawson at Red Bull is a daunting one, as he becomes the latest driver to take on the Verstappen challenge, with Perez, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly before him all finding out the enormity of that task.

But, Lawson has been placed in the number two role, with his task being to ensure Red Bull return to the top of the pile.

“The team’s goal is to win the Constructors’ and obviously, they weren’t able to do that last year, and that’s the clear goal going into this year,” said Lawson.

“So obviously we’re doing the best job we can to make the car as fast as possible.

“And for me, if we’re in a position that we’re fighting for winning the Constructors’, then I’m doing my job. So I think that’s really where sort of the team’s goal for me, and their expectation for me is at, outside of, obviously my goals in Formula 1.”

Read next: Christian Horner issues Adrian Newey response with ‘deep-rooted’ Red Bull claim