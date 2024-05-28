Liam Lawson forced to play tense Red Bull waiting game with F1 future in balance

Red Bull and RB reserve Liam Lawson is going to have to be patient over his potential Formula 1 future, with RB team principal Peter Bayer acknowledging the team are “finding performance” with both Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo in the car.

The young New Zealander impressed upon his sub appearances for Ricciardo last season but has settled for a reserve role at both Red Bull teams this season, in the hope of finding a full-time drive on the 2025 grid.

Liam Lawson may be caught in Red Bull’s ‘luxury situation’ for F1 2025

With Lawson knocking on the door for a race seat and other Red Bull juniors such as Ayumu Iwasa in Super Formula, as well as Isack Hadjar and Pepe Marti in Formula 2 all vying for attention on their route through the junior categories, there is a queue of drivers looking to make it onto the grid as early as next year.

While it had appeared that Lawson’s name would be among the main contenders for a seat next season, RB team boss Bayer explained that the team is in a “luxury situation” at the moment where they have both drivers performing and a “strong grassroot pyramid” beneath them.

He added there is unlikely to be a decision on the team’s 2025 line-up before the summer break, with Lawson performing reserve duties for both Red Bull teams this season after competing in Super Formula last year, prior to his temporary call-up to replace Ricciardo.

“Yeah, look, Liam is an extremely valuable member to the team,” Bayer told media including PlanetF1.com in Monaco when asked about what Lawson’s future may hold.

“He’s with us every weekend, obviously. He’s doing a lot of work in the simulator, but as I said before, currently we have two drivers in the cars.

Where might Liam Lawson fit into the F1 2025 picture?

“We are finding performance with the two, and we really do not discuss the 2025 situation, perhaps because we’re in a luxury situation of having that strong grassroot pyramid behind us.

“And so the focus is really on track and on the next couple of races until definitely the summer break.”

On the same vein, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said he would not rush into a decision regarding Lawson’s future, or the other young drivers looking to make their way up the pyramid.

“I mean, they’re all Red Bull Racing drivers, and we’re only at race eight, so still plenty of time,” Horner added.

“It’s good to see the youngsters performing well, and it’s good to have that competition as well.

“So Liam is undoubtedly keen to get back into a race situation. The drivers in Formula 2 are performing well at the moment, Formula 3 likewise – so we have a strong vein of talent.”

