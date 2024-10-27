Liam Lawson makes Yuki Tsunoda data admission following F1 return

Liam Lawson has said he has been using his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda’s data “all weekend” as part of his preparation for the Mexican Grand Prix.

Lawson qualified 12th while Tsunoda crashed out late in Q2 but the Kiwi has said he is making note of what his more experienced team-mate is doing.

Liam Lawson reveals Yuki Tsunoda data benefits

Lawson returned to F1 in Austin and did so with a points finish but with him being the newest member on the grid, the New Zealander has been using all available information to try and get up to speed.

“It’s good to have a fast team-mate and be able to use his data,” Lawson told media including PlanetF1.com in Mexico. “And that’s what we’ve been doing all weekend, honestly.

“So it’s been useful. I think obviously having extra time this weekend has helped so just a shame we didn’t get to finish a lap sooner.”

It was Tsunoda’s crash that put the nail in Lawson’s Q3 hopes but the New Zealander still remains in with a chance of scoring points on Sunday.

“We’re close to the points and the long run looks good. So hopefully we can move forward.

“We’ve been building up, and I think we were right there in quali and it’s a shame [they did not get into Q3]. Honestly, I think the team’s worked extremely hard and given us a really fast car this weekend so I think they deserve to have two cars, if not one in Q3.”

As for Tsunoda, he explained his Q2 crash was due to him locking up on the approach to the stadium section and not being able to slow the car down enough to make the corner.

“I had a front lock up initially and I lost a lot of control. So me having a front lock up was already game over and there was no way I could make the corner.

“So it’s been strange. I didn’t really push hard there, and throughout the week, I didn’t have any front lock up in any lap in that corner. So I got surprised about that, but nonetheless, it’s a shame not to be able to maximise this opportunity.

“Strategy here won’t be easy, especially in traffic and car temperature but I do as much as I can. I think the car pace is still there so hopefully I can maximise that with clean air.

“In the previous race my team-mate went from last to the points so anything could happen.”

