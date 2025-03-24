Liam Lawson has laughed off Yuki Tsunoda’s claim that he is ready to replace him at Red Bull, remarking that the Racing Bulls driver “can say whatever he wants.”

PlanetF1.com understands that Lawson’s seat at Red Bull is already under serious threat after a disastrous start to the F1 2025 season.

Liam Lawson future: Yuki Tsunoda to step into Red Bull seat?

After falling in Q1 at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Lawson qualified 20th and last for both the sprint and main race in China last weekend.

With Lawson suffering a worse start to his Red Bull career than the likes of Daniil Kvyat, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez, it has been speculated that the team could make a change ahead of the next race in Japan next month.

It has been speculated that Tsunoda, who has raced for the Racing Bulls (formerly AlphaTauri) junior team since 2021, would be a leading contender to replace Lawson.

Analysis: Chinese Grand Prix

👉 Chinese Grand Prix conclusions: Lawson out of time? Verstappen’s exit clause, Hamilton DSQ

👉 The big Liam Lawson question: Who are Red Bull’s best driver options?

PlanetF1.com understands that no firm decision has been made as yet on the immediate future of Lawson, who secured a promotion to an F1 2025 Red Bull seat after just 11 appearances for Racing Bulls across 2023/24.

Lawson partnered Tsunoda for the final six races of last season and earned a move to Red Bull’s senior team despite failing to outqualify the Japanese driver.

Tsunoda, who completed his first test with Red Bull Racing at the end of last season, has put himself forward as a candidate to replace Lawson, claiming after qualifying in China that he is “100 per cent” ready to step up into Red Bull from the next race as “the car is faster.”

Speaking after Sunday’s race in Shanghai, Lawson pointed to his impressive record of racing against Tsunoda in the junior categories and Formula 1 as evidence that he is better equipped for a Red Bull seat.

Asked if he is worried by by Tsunoda’s comments, he laughed: “Not really. He can honestly say whatever he wants.

“I’ve raced him for years, raced him in junior categories and beat him.

“And I did in F1 as well, so he can say whatever he wants.”

More on Liam Lawson and Red Bull Racing

👉 Liam Lawson news

👉 Red Bull news

Lawson’s latest remarks come after claimed ahead of the Chinese GP that Tsunoda has “had his time” after being overlooked for a Red Bull seat last winter.

Asked if he had any sympathy for Tsunoda ahead of the Chinese GP weekend, he told the Telegraph: “Honestly? No.

“You can’t in this sport. And anyway, if I look back over our career, I was team-mates with him in F3 and I beat him. In Euro Formula I was team-mates with him in New Zealand and I beat him there.

“And then in F1 last season I think, honestly, if I look at all the times he got promoted instead of me in those early years, then no.

“He’s had his time. Now it’s my time.”

Read next: The Liam Lawson data Red Bull won’t want to see