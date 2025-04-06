Liam Lawson said he wants to “just get on with it” having returned to Racing Bulls from Red Bull.

The New Zealander was handed a surprise demotion from Red Bull after just two races with the team, returning to Racing Bulls for the Japanese Grand Prix onwards.

Liam Lawson reflects on Racing Bulls return

Lawson’s landing point post-Red Bull was a move back to Racing Bulls, whom he drove with last season.

Now back in the car, Lawson said he just wants to get on with the rest of the season and not focus on what has come before.

“It’s nice to get it done and just move forward,” he said of his first race back with the team. “We have two more weekends coming up, so I just want to get on with it.”

Lawson’s return did not start in the best of circumstances with a P14 quali spot becoming P17 at the chequered flag in Suzuka.

Despite this, Lawson took encouragement from team-mate Isack Hadjar reaching the points and he believes the car does have pace.

“It would have been very tough from where we started,” he said of his own points-scoring capability.

“But it definitely didn’t work. Obviously, we’ll review going forward.

“On the other side, Isack scored points today, which is great for him. So we did a really good job this weekend.

“I think from our side as well, there’s been good things. Pace has been good, unfortunately, not right when it needed to be in quali. But I think overall, there’s still things to take from it.

“I think in general, the car has been pretty good this weekend. Obviously, it takes a bit to adjust, to get used to it, but there were points where I felt very, very comfortable.

“FP2 obviously, was strong for us, and I think Q1 for us was quite good as well. But all these cars have a small window, maybe this one’s a bit bigger.

“We go to a new track next week, a new style of track compared to this place. So we’ll keep chipping away.”

